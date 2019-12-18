Mighty Announces Launch Of Amazon Music On Its Phone-Free Streaming Music Player





Mighty was founded in 2016 by a group of engineers and designers from Google, Samsung, Dolby, and Live Nation who think that life is simply better when the phone is off. New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Mighty Audio) Venice-based Mighty Audio today announced the launch of Amazon Music on its streaming music players. Mighty users can now add content from Amazon Music's vast library to any current or new Mighty player."Compatibility with Amazon Music is a major milestone in our strategy to create the first platform for taking streaming music on-the-go without a phone, screen, or Internet connection," says Mighty Founder and CEO Anthony Mendelson. The addition of the popular streaming music service makes Mighty an attractive solution for Amazon Music users who want to enjoy their music on-the-go and without a phone."With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to two million curated songs and thousands of playlists and stations at no additional cost to their membership, and access to more than 50 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Amazon Music Unlimited, the premium subscription tier.Mighty is one of the first portable products that allows streaming music fans to take Amazon Music offline without a phone or Internet connection. Once playlists and albums are downloaded onto the Mighty player from the companion mobile app, the content can be played anywhere. The integration launched globally on December 12th to all iOS users and will be made available through a mobile app software update. The integration will be launched to Android users in early January.About the Mighty playerThe lightweight and durable Mighty Vibe player works by storing streaming music and podcasts offline so that users can enjoy them on-the-go without a phone or Internet connection. Mighty Vibe is screenless, controlled using physical buttons, and comes with a companion mobile app that is used to select and sync music. Mighty Vibe holds more than 1,000 songs, works with Bluetooth and wired headphones, and is drop and water resistant.The player is currently for sale for $79.99 on the company's website, bemighty.com, and is available on Amazon.com and Amazon global marketplaces.About Mighty AudioMighty is reinventing the portable music player for the streaming era. The company's most recent release, Mighty Vibe, integrates with multiple streaming services, like Amazon Music and Spotify, and stores content offline for playback without a phone, screen, or Internet connection. It's the perfect way to break free from your distracting phone during runs, trips to the gym, and commutes, and to entertain your kids without more screen time.Mighty was founded in 2016 by a group of engineers and designers from Google, Samsung, Dolby, and Live Nation who think that life is simply better when the phone is off.



