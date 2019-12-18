Feudale Release Official Lyric Video For "Teenager"





If you had to categorize the sound of the FEUDALE, it would be impossible because they are a category unto themselves. Based in Matawan, NJ, FEUDALE is a hard-rocking, blues inspired band, with a twist of alternative flare. What started as a part-time hobby for the band of brothers, eventually evolved into a full-time passion for writing, recording and playing varied styles of great music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Matawan based Heavy, Alternative Rock Band FEUDALE has released the official lyric video for their new single, "Teenager," which is out NOW via The Label Group / INgrooves."We are thrilled to be partnering with TLG/Ingrooves for the upcoming release of our intoxicating nostalgic, new single 'Teenager.'We wrote 'Teenager' based on our own experiences living and growing up in New Jersey. There was always something charming about hanging out down the shore and shopping (maybe getting kicked out) of the Freehold Raceway Mall or vibing in our bedroom listening to Pink Floyd and Nirvana.When writing 'Teenager,' we really wanted to encompass what it was like for us being teenagers. Our goal was to give our listeners a glimpse into our lives before becoming FEUDALE. It's a song that will hopefully bring our listeners to a place in time that they will remember as magical, uncertain, and a ton of fun!" - FEUDALEIf you had to categorize the sound of the FEUDALE, it would be impossible because they are a category unto themselves. Based in Matawan, NJ, FEUDALE is a hard-rocking, blues inspired band, with a twist of alternative flare. What started as a part-time hobby for the band of brothers, eventually evolved into a full-time passion for writing, recording and playing varied styles of great music.



