Maroon 5 Releases Remixes For Single 'Memories'





The band's tour announcement follows the debut of their most recent single, "



Following its release, "



Previously Announced Tour Dates:

2/23 Mexico City, MEX Foro Sol

2/28 Santiago, CHL Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida

3/1 Sao Paulo, BRA Allinaz Parque

3/3 Brasilia, BRA Estadio Mane Garrincha

3/5 Recife, BRA Classic Hall

3/7 Rio de Janeiro, BRA Estacionamento da Jeunesse

3/10 Montevideo, URY Estadio Centenario

3/12 Buenos Aires, ARG Campo Argentino de Polo

3/14 Bogota, COL Parque Salitre Magico





5/30 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/3 Alburquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

6/5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

6/7 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

6/8 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/10 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

6/13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

6/14 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage

6/16 Clarkston, MI DTE

6/18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom

6/19 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

6/24 Boston, MA Fenway Park

6/25 Flushing, NY Citi Field

6/27 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/28 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

8/2 North

8/4 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake

8/6 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

8/8 Fargo, N*E*R*D Fargodome

8/9 St. Paul, MN Xcel

8/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

8/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

8/15 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

8/17 Portland, OR Moda Center

8/19 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/21 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

8/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/27 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8/29 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/30 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

9/1 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend

9/3 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

9/5 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

9/6

9/9 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

9/11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

9/12 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union

9/14 Charlotte, NC PNC

9/16 West Palm Beach, FL

9/17 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time GRAMMY Award winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 have announced dates for their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour produced by Live Nation. These upcoming tour dates mark the biggest U.S. shows of the band's career, with the group playing iconic venues such as at Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field and Banc of California Stadium. The band's multi-country tour will kick off on May 30th at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Leon Bridges will appear on all stadium dates. Meghan Trainor will appear on all show dates. For more information, please see tour dates below andThe band's tour announcement follows the debut of their most recent single, " Memories " (222 Records/ Interscope Records). The release of " Memories " marks the first new music from the Los Angeles band since the release of their global anthem "Girls Like You." Produced by Adam Levine and The Monsters & Strangerz and Executive Produced by Jacob "J Kash" Hindlin, " Memories " marks a moment of creative and personal progression for the musicians. The minimalist ballad starkly pairs a lilting clean guitar with chantable and evocative lyrics from Levine. In addition to representing another sonic side, it tackles uncharted subject matter for the group- namely loss-but from a different angle.Following its release, " Memories " quickly claimed Maroon 5's 22nd appearance on Billboard Hot 100's Top 40. The track is currently holding at peak position #4 on Billboard Hot 100 chart, their 10th Top 5, and their 12th Top 10 this decade; that includes at least one new song sent into the Top 10 each year since 2011. The track just reached #1 on Billboard Hot AC chart, their 14th #1 which is the most by any act. The David Dobkin directed music video has garnered over 185 million views on Youtube; pushing their video catalog to 12 BILLION views across all official channels on YouTube.Previously Announced Tour Dates:2/23 Mexico City, MEX Foro Sol2/28 Santiago, CHL Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida3/1 Sao Paulo, BRA Allinaz Parque3/3 Brasilia, BRA Estadio Mane Garrincha3/5 Recife, BRA Classic Hall3/7 Rio de Janeiro, BRA Estacionamento da Jeunesse3/10 Montevideo, URY Estadio Centenario3/12 Buenos Aires, ARG Campo Argentino de Polo3/14 Bogota, COL Parque Salitre Magico Maroon 5 2020 North American Tour Dates:5/30 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre5/31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion6/3 Alburquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater6/5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center6/7 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater6/8 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion6/10 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion6/13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field6/14 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center6/16 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre6/18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center6/19 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion6/24 Boston, MA Fenway Park6/25 Flushing, NY Citi Field6/27 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater6/28 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage8/2 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena8/4 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena8/6 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena8/8 Fargo, N*E*R*D Fargodome8/9 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center8/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place8/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena8/15 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre8/17 Portland, OR Moda Center8/19 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre8/21 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium8/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre8/27 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center8/29 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre8/30 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater9/1 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center9/3 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion9/5 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium9/6 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center9/9 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre9/11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live9/12 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek9/14 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion9/16 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre9/17 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre



