The Stadium Tour Summer 2020: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, With Poison And Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Adds Additional Dates

*pre-sales begin January 13 and general on-sales begin January 17 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With over 700,000 tickets sold and gross box office receipts of over $90 million in the first weekend of sales, The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be the biggest rock tour of 2020. The tour saw the fastest sell out in Miller Park history in Milwaukee with additional shows selling out instantly in Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver. The bands responded to the unprecedented fan demand by announcing SEVEN new shows will be added in all new cities: San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Produced by Live Nation, the added tour dates will begin pre-sales January 6th, check local venue listings for timing and more details."The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced ... well it's out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger ... this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!" says Def Leppard's Joe Elliott.Added Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx "Little did we know that making The Dirt movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard. We are beyond excited for this tour to begin".Poison's Bret Michaels also added "There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums."TOUR ITINERARYSunday, June 21 SAN ANTONIO, TX AlamodomeTuesday, June 23 KANSAS CITY, MO Kauffman StadiumThursday, June 25 ST. LOUIS, MO Busch StadiumSaturday, June 27 MINNEAPOLIS, MN U.S. Bank StadiumMonday, June 29 NASHVILLE, TN Nissan StadiumThursday, July 2 CINCINNATI, OH Great American Ballpark*Friday, July 3 CLEVELAND, OH FirstEnergy StadiumTuesday, July 7 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock StadiumThursday, July 9 ORLANDO, FL Camping World StadiumSaturday, July 11 CHARLOTTE, NC Bank of America StadiumTuesday, July 14 ARLINGTON, TX Globe Life FieldWednesday, July 15 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid ParkSunday, July 19 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle ParkThursday, July 23 SAN DIEGO, CA Petco ParkSaturday, July 25 PHOENIX, AZ State Farm StadiumSunday, August 9 ATLANTA, GA SunTrust ParkTuesday, August 11 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark StadiumThursday, August 13 BUFFALO, NY New Era FieldSaturday, August 15 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizens Bank ParkSunday, August 16 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC ParkTuesday, August 18 MILWAUKEE, WI Miller ParkThursday, August 20 DETROIT, MI Comerica ParkSaturday, August 22 WASHINGTON DC Nationals ParkSunday, August 23 FLUSHING, NY Citi FieldTuesday, August 25 BOSTON, MA Fenway ParkFriday, August 28 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley FieldSunday, August 30 DENVER, CO Coors FieldWednesday, September 2 SEATTLE, WA T-Mobile ParkSaturday, September 5 LOS ANGELES, CA SoFi Stadium*pre-sales begin January 13 and general on-sales begin January 17



