National MTNA Composition Competition, one of the most successful and prestigious student competitions in the country.



Local composer and Yamaha Music School of Boston student Sabina Sandrasagra has been named among the winners of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Composition Competition, Eastern Division.



Sandrasagra, 9, advanced to the Division contest, elementary category, after winning statewide in Massachusetts. She was chosen by a three-judge panel for her piano composition "My Favorite Times of the Year." She competed against representatives from all over the MTNA Eastern Division, which encompasses 12 states plus the District of Columbia.



As a Division winner, Sandrasagra automatically advances as a finalist to the National MTNA Composition Competition, one of the most successful and prestigious student competitions in the country. National winners are expected to be announced by late January.



Sandrasagra lives in Arlington, Mass. and studies under David Ibbett, a Boston-based electrosymphonic composer whose work is performed nationally and internationally. Ibbett is a faculty member at the Yamaha Music School of Boston, part of a network of elite learning centers covering more than 40 countries and regions. The Music Education System in the United States. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sandrasagra automatically advances as a finalist to theNational MTNA Composition Competition, one of the most successful and prestigious student competitions in the country.Local composer and YamahaMusic School ofBoston student Sabina Sandrasagra has been named among the winners of theMusic TeachersNational Association (MTNA) Composition Competition, Eastern Division.Sandrasagra, 9, advanced to the Division contest, elementary category, after winning statewide in Massachusetts. She was chosen by a three-judge panel for her piano composition "My Favorite Times of the Year." She competed against representatives from all over the MTNA Eastern Division, which encompasses 12 states plus the District of Columbia.As a Division winner, Sandrasagra automatically advances as a finalist to theNational MTNA Composition Competition, one of the most successful and prestigious student competitions in the country.National winners are expected to be announced by late January.Sandrasagra lives in Arlington, Mass. and studies underDavid Ibbett, a Boston-based electrosymphonic composer whose work is performed nationally and internationally. Ibbett is a faculty member at the YamahaMusic School ofBoston, part of a network of elite learning centers covering more than 40 countries and regions. The Boston school serves as the showcase center for the YamahaMusic EducationSystem in the United States.



