Yamaha Music School Of Boston Student Wins Eastern Division MTNA Composition Competition

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Local composer and Yamaha
Music School of
Boston student Sabina Sandrasagra has been named among the winners of the
Music Teachers
National Association (MTNA) Composition Competition, Eastern Division.
Sandrasagra, 9, advanced to the Division contest, elementary category, after winning statewide in Massachusetts. She was chosen by a three-judge panel for her piano composition "My Favorite Times of the Year." She competed against representatives from all over the MTNA Eastern Division, which encompasses 12 states plus the District of Columbia.
As a Division winner, Sandrasagra automatically advances as a finalist to the
National MTNA Composition Competition, one of the most successful and prestigious student competitions in the country.
National winners are expected to be announced by late January.
Sandrasagra lives in Arlington, Mass. and studies under
David Ibbett, a Boston-based electrosymphonic composer whose work is performed nationally and internationally. Ibbett is a faculty member at the Yamaha
Music School of
Boston, part of a network of elite learning centers covering more than 40 countries and regions. The Boston
school serves as the showcase center for the Yamaha
Music Education
System in the United States.