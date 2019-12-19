Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 19/12/2019

Country's Sam Grow Announces 2020 Winter Tour; "Love And Whiskey Deluxe" Album Preorder

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Love And Whiskey Deluxe," Sam Grow's expanded 16-track album, is now available for preorder/pre-save leading up to its December 27, 2019 release. Four new acoustic tracks have been added to the original album (released in May 2019) including a stunning cover of the Bonnie Raitt classic, "I Can't Make You Love Me." Fans instantly get the track when they preorder/pre-save the new album here. Additionally an acoustic video for "I Can't Make You Love Me," directed by Ed Pryor for Hideout Pictures, premieres today on Sounds Like Nashville. Grow hits the road early in 2020 on his "Whiskey Don't Freeze" 16-city winter tour commencing January 4 in Hughesville, Maryland (see dates below.) Additional dates will be added in the coming weeks.
Named one of Billboard's "7 Country Acts to Watch in 2019," Grow's current single, "Drink About That," is in rotation on CMT Music and CMT.com. While not on the road, Grow has been writing and recording songs for his next album anticipated sometime next year.

"Whiskey Don't Freeze" Winter Tour Dates:
Jan. 04 - Hotel Charles - Hughesville, MD
Jan. 11 - Masonic Theatre - Dayton, OH (w/Joe Diffie)
Jan. 16 - Hard Times - Fredericksburg, VA
Jan. 18 - Union Jacks - Annapolis, MD
Jan. 24 - Bright Box Theatre - Winchester, VA
Jan. 30 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE
Feb. 01 - Moose Lodge - St. Johnsbury, VT
Feb. 14 - Brew River - Salisbury, MD
Feb. 15 - Knights of Columbus - Zanesville, OH
Feb. 24 - Whiskey Jam Raised Rowdy Takeover - Nashville, TN
Mar. 10 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL (w/Koe Wetzel, Colt Ford)
Mar. 11 - 8 Seconds - Gainesville, FL (w/Koe Wetzel, Colt Ford)
Mar. 12 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL (w/Koe Wetzel, Colt Ford)
Mar. 13 - The Ranch - Ft. Myers, FL (w/Koe Wetzel, Colt Ford)
Mar. 26 - The Bar - Winfield, KS
Mar. 27 - The Moxi Theatre - Greeley, CO

"Love And Whiskey Deluxe" Track List:
1. Boots (Josh Thompson and Jason Saenz)
2. History (Nick Donley, Michael Hardy, Cam Montgomery)
3. God Made Small Towns (Sam Grow, Michael Lotten, Taylor Phillips)
4. I'm Not Him (Sam Grow, Jimmy Yeary, Tim Nichols)
5. Battle of the South (Sam Grow, Michael Lotten, Taylor Phillips)
6. Drink About That (Sam Grow, Chris Lindsey, Taylor Phillips)
7. Love and Whiskey (Sam Grow, Chris Lindsey)
8. Dirty it Up f/Colt Ford (Sam Grow, Michael Lotten, Taylor Phillips, Colt Ford)
9. Nobody's You (Sam Grow, Jason Mater, Ben Wells)
10. She Ain't One Of Those (Sam Grow, Adam Craig)
11. Try (Sam Grow, Kyle Jacobs, Brian Bunn)
12. What We Wanna (Michael Lotton, Jason Sever, Brad Clawson)
13. Love And Whiskey - Acoustic Deluxe (Sam Grow, Chris Lindsey)
14. Drink About That - Acoustic Deluxe (Sam Grow, Chris Lindsey, Taylor Phillips)
15. I Can't Make You Love Me - Acoustic Deluxe (Mike Reid, Allen Shamblin)
16. Different Kind of Pain - Acoustic Deluxe (Sam Grow, Gene Quade)

A native of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Grow was named one of Billboard Magazine's "7 Country Acts To Watch in 2019." He released his debut self-titled EP in 2014, gaining him chart success at #8 on the iTunes Country Albums chart. It was followed by the album, "The Blame," that charted at #5 on iTunes, #8 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and #2 on Billboard's Heatseekers albums chart. Grow recently debuted at #1 on the iTunes Country Album chart with "Love And Whiskey" released in May 2019.






