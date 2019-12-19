Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Classical 19/12/2019

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" The Iconic #1 Christmas Song To Ring In The Holidays

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" The Iconic #1 Christmas Song To Ring In The Holidays

SALT LAKE CITY (Top40 Charts) "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - The iconic #1 Christmas song to ring in the holidays. Soulful crossover singer Melissa Granato brings her riveting version of this classic song. Hearing Melissa Granato's angelic rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" transports the listener to their early childhood memories of Christmas and the Holiday cheer. What a way to celebrate the season with your friends and family by listening to this Christmas classic.

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" is a song written in 1943 by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane and introduced by Judy Garland in the 1944 MGM Musical Meet me in St. Louis. The song is a classic Christmas song that has been recorded and performed by Frank Sinatra (1950 and 1963), Bing Crosby, Doris Day, Ella Fitzgerald, The Pretenders, James Taylor, Luther Vandross and Michael Buble to name a few.In 2007, ASCAP ranked the song the third most performed Christmas song over the previous five years written by a ASCAP member. In 2004's AFI's 100 years…100 Songs, in ranked No. 76. of top songs in American cinema.

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Melissa Granato. Visit https://vimeo.com/375970171

"I love singing the song "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas". "Singing traditional holiday classics instantly bring my fans into the Christmas spirit" said Melissa Granato. "The tradition of this song is iconic and I wanted my version to do it justice. Nothing is better than spending the Christmas season with your family and this song brings it all for home for me".

About "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

The song was written in 1943 for the film Meet me in St. Louis, for which MGM had hired Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane to write. The song and lyrics were initially rejected by Garland, her co-star Tom Drake and Vincent Minnelli the director as being too depressing. His response was that he didn't want to change anything but finally did and add some more cheery elements. Judy Garland's version of the song became a big hit with the US Troops serving during World War II.

Listen to "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Melissa Granato. Visit https://vimeo.com/375970171.






