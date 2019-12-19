Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 19/12/2019

Radiohead Have Uploaded Their Entire Discography To YouTube

Radiohead Have Uploaded Their Entire Discography To YouTube

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Radiohead have made the unprecedented decision to upload their entire back catalogue to free streaming service YouTube.

The move comes just days after Billboard made the announcement that they will now factor in YouTube video plays when determining an album's chart position.

"As the steward of the definitive charts that uphold the industry's measurement of music consumption, our goal is to continually respond and accurately reflect the changing landscape of the music," said Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group president Deanna Brown.



Brown added: "Our decision to add YouTube and other video streaming data to our album charts reflects the continuing evolution of the music consumption market and the ways in which consumers connect to album-related content."

In reaction, Radiohead have uploaded all nine official studio albums as playlists via their YouTube channel.






