C Z A R I N A Unleashes Remix LP "Decoded" Featuring International Synthwave and EDM Stars

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Synth and Cyberpunk artist C Z A R I N A unveils her highly-anticipated remix LP entitled "Decoded" in celebration of her critically-acclaimed debut record "Painted Holograms" first year. The multi-award winning, Brooklyn-based songwriter, producer and filmmaker hand-selected and engaged fellow international synthwave and EDM artists and producers to breathe new life to her original tracks.

"Decoded" features track remixes by Ace Buchannon (Finland), who brings his dynamic, highly-melodic brand of retrowave and future funk in his remix of "Silence & Surrender"; Chris Keya (Italy) infuses his unique blend of cyberpunk and drum-and-bass electro in his "Gravity" remix; Electro swing artist Faith In The Glitch (USA) transports listeners into magnetic 8-bit, lo-fi soundscapes in his remix of "Blaze"; Seasoned industry veteran and the creator of the famed T-Mobile audio logo, Stochastik (USA) brings a new elevated form of high-octane cyber techno to "Parallel Lines"; Xennon (Japan) delivers his emotive, shimmering artistry in full crescendo in "Painted Holograms"; Harbinger of pictorial dark synth, Levinsky (Finland), infuses his signature arthouse drama into "Midnite Drive"; Lady Kitsuné (USA), C Z A R I N A's alter ego, revisits the emotional "Hourglass" track to deliver a vigorous, high-voltage new rendition; ElectroNobody (Russia) recalibrates "Silence & Surrender" in a cinematic industrial-cyberpunk landscape; Omegagon (UK) reimagines "Blaze" in his own brand of dark synth mixed and guitar performance bravado; And shiny newcomers, Tangerine Beams (Canada) closes the LP on a distinctive high note with their head-bopping future funk and groovy nu disco twist to "Gravity."

C Z A R I N A (aka Vero Faye Kitsuné) initially earned recognition as a prominent fixture in the fashion industry for her celebrity-famed footwear and fashion line IVY KIRZHNER NEW YORK, whose client list boasts high-profile entertainers such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Lady Gaga, Bebe Rexha, and Lily Collins. A true firebird of her own right, transcending multiple industries and armed with a full, dynamic skillset as a seasoned creative professional with a rich reservoir of profound and unique life experiences, C Z A R I N A decided to pursue her life-long passion in creating electronic music. She released her debut full-length record, "Painted Holograms," on November 11, 2018, showcasing the full spectrum of her talents as a genre-bending artist, songwriter, composer, performer and producer. "Painted Holograms" garnered numerous rave reviews from industry critics and landed C Z A R I N A several spots in the year's Best Artists list including Music Connection Magazines' coveted Hot 100 Independent Artists. C Z A R I N A's trademark persona has also amassed brand endorsements including Traveler Guitar, and highlighted features in publications such as Guitar Girl Magazine, Dark Beauty Magazine, Iron Skullet Synthwave, Tinnitist.com and She Bops Magazine. The latter praised, "C Z A R I N A showcases her fearlessness and free-spirit through a mix of knowledge between aesthetic and sound." In October 2019, C Z A R I N A released her video game-inspired, bushido cyberpunk chanbara music film, "BLAZE: Dances of the Yokai," featuring a plethora of fellow synth artists and producers. The music film, which she wrote with her creative partner, DeadlyKawaii, and co-directed with Deliris Films (Spain), quickly earned a series of eminent International Film Festival nominations, winning Best Music Video at the New York Film Awards, and her self-produced title track "Blaze" winning Best Original Song at Indie Short Fest in Los Angeles.

To keep up with C Z A R I N A and her evolving musical projects, visit CzarinaOfficial.com and Instagram @Czarinaofficial. "Decoded" is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.