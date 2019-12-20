Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 20/12/2019

Bombay Bicycle Club Share Third Track From Forthcoming New Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bombay Bicycle Club are pleased to share "Racing Stripes," the third track from their forthcoming fifth album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. The album is released via Caroline International/Island Records on January 17, 2020, and is the band's first in five years.

The beautiful "Racing Stripes" represented a real breakthrough for the band during a brief period in Cornwall when vocalist Jack Steadman was finding it difficult to write. "It's a good example of the emotional rollercoaster you go through. I was like, this is it, I can't do this any more, and then the next morning you're like, ah, this is a really good song. The relief!" he says.

"Racing Stripes is the first song we've done where I feel you could have a lighter in the air and sing along to it," says guitarist Jamie MacColl. Its final refrain, a lilting loop of "This light will keep me going," speaks to the future, and to what they have achieved together, and will go on to make.

Watch the video for Racing Stripes, shot in the Lofoten Islands of northern Norway HERE
It's a gorgeous, sweeping lament that offers a different shade to the band's widescreen sound than the album's introductory tracks of "Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)" and its title track. The song welcomes the purest of supporting vocals from British folk artist, Billie Marten.

Already aired as a live session recording for Annie Mac's R1 show, "Racing Stripes" is another fine advert for a record already shaping to be this unique British band's finest, and of the year at large.

Largely written in Cornwall and recorded out in the US alongside Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent/Sharon Van Etten/War on Drugs), Bombay Bicycle Club have continued to grow, develop and evolve since the release of their debut album, I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose, back in 2009. Rarely in recent years has there been a British guitar band who have the craft and ability to avoid categorization whilst uniting hundreds of thousands of fans across the globe. With an innate ear for melody and invention, the four-piece are a very welcome return to the fold just as British guitar music makes a timely renaissance.

Bombay Bicycle Club welcome the new album's release with a full tour of the UK in January/February. The shows kick off on January 20th at Cambridge Corn Exchange and wrap up at Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 12th. The run includes two nights at London's Alexandra Palace, with many of those shows long since sold out and with only a handful of tickets left at the remaining dates.

US dates to be announced soon.
Pre-order Everything Else Has Gone Wrong HERE
Everything Else Has Gone Wrong Tour 2020
+ Very special fan 'In store' and 'out store' live performances
12th January - Sound Knowledge, Marlborough *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT
12th January - Crash, Brudenell Social Club, 6pm *Full Electric Out-Store
12th January - Crash, Brudenell Social Club, 8pm *Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT
13th January - Rough Trade at SWX, Bristol *Full Electric Out-Store
14th January - Vinilo at 1865, Southampton *Full Electric Out-Store
15th January - Resident at Chalk, Brighton*Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT
16th January - Banquet Records at New Slang, London, 7pm *Full Electric Out-Store
16th January - Banquet Records at New Slang, London, 9pm *Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT
17th January - Rough Trade East, London, 1pm *In Store Signing
17th January - Rough Trade, London, 7pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT
18th January - Rough Trade, Nottingham 1pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT
18th January - Truck at O2 Academy, Oxford 7pm *Full Electric Out-Store
20th January - Fopp, Cambridge, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store
20th January - Corn Exchange, Cambridge SOLD OUT
21st January - HMV, Bournemouth, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store
21st January - Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT
22nd January - HMV The Vault, Birmingham, 6pm *Acoustic In-Store
23rd January - HMV, Leicester, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store
23rd January - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
24th January - University SU Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT
25th January - Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT
27th January - Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT
28th January - Barrowland, Glasgow SOLD OUT
29th January - Barrowland, Glasgow SOLD OUT
31st January - Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT
1st February - The Centre, Brighton SOLD OUT
3rd February - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT
4th February - Academy, Sheffield NEW DATE
6th February - UEA, Norwich SOLD OUT
7th February - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT
8th February - Alexandra Palace, London
10th February - Vicar Street, Dublin SOLD OUT
11th February - Vicar Street, Dublin SOLD OUT
12th February - Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT
All dates w/ The Big Moon + Liz Lawrence except 8th November w/ Sundara Karma + Liz Lawrence

www.bombaybicycle.club






