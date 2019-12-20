Gina Kronstadt's Therapeutic Self-expression





For more information, please visit https://ginakronstadt.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jazz singer-songwriter Gina Kronstadt was in a vulnerable head space. Saddled with the physical challenge of an eight-month recovery from multiple shoulder surgeries that could have spelled the end of her 43-year career as a first-call violinist, Kronstadt turned to writing as therapy, which provided a much needed creative outlet after feeling stifled by not being able to play her beloved instrument for so long. Opening up her heart, she wrote a collection of intimate vignettes that give voice to some of her own relationships and romantic experiences. She'll share the eight-song "October Comes Too Soon," on March 20, her third album that she produced and arranged.Kronstadt's soothing vocals and poetic lyricism are paired with a sensual aural palette consisting of various hues of jazz, sophisticated pop and funky R&B grooves. Her graceful delivery, rhythmic phrasing and the ability to hold and bend notes into shadowy swatches make her expressive voice as much of an instrument as the astute accompaniment she receives from top-drawer players including keyboardists John Beasley and Nicholas Semrad, bassist Benjamin Shepherd, drummer Joel Taylor, trumpeter Michael Stever, saxophonist/woodwind player Bob Sheppard and a 12-piece string section. Together, they pave the way for Kronstadt's tales to venture off on experiential journeys through heartache, longing, introspection, pondering, hope and head-over-heels joy. Each song is personal, honest and quite real. For Kronstadt, she needs to feel something deeply in order to write and her experiences through the course of a trying year have provided a fount of inspiration."Every song I've created comes out after being inspired and then I literally have no choice but to let the music out. If I'm not moved by something or someone, there are no songs. This record is no different. It's my personal therapy, and I felt such focus and love while creating it. Also, since I immediately hear the full intention of the song, I choose not to have another producer, arranger or singer, etc. because of the desire to express my true vision. It's simply just me expressing who I am," said Kronstadt, who will launch the FallOff Records album with a concert performance in Los Angeles on March 22 at Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill, Jazz, Etc."October Comes Too Soon" is a crossover album that will be promoted on multiple jazz radio formats. While straight-ahead jazz outlets will be able to take their pick of selections from the record, smooth/contemporary jazz radio will receive "The Threat Of Love," a sultry confessional about a seductive man who possesses intoxicating allure.Ever since her first film score gig playing violin for 5-time Grammy winner and 6-time Academy Awards nominee Lalo Schifrin, Kronstadt has cultivated an unparalleled resume of performing on soundtracks and scores for blockbuster movies ("Star Trek," Pirates of the Caribbean," "The Incredibles" and " Despicable Me ") and iconic television shows (from "Mad Men" and "Lost" to "American Idol," " The Voice " and "America's Got Talent"). She's played concert and recording dates with A-listers Nina Simone, Burt Bacharach, Ray Charles, Quincy Jones, George Harrison, Michael Jackson, Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Aerosmith, Beyoncé, Usher, Taylor Swift, Gloria Estefan, Rod Stewart, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, James Brown, Carrie Underwood, David Sanborn and Chris Botti. Her film session assignments have been with some of Hollywood's finest composers such as Thomas Newman (14-time Academy Awards nominee), Michael Giacchino (an Oscar, Emmy and 3-time Grammy winner) and Hans Zimmer (4-time Grammy winner, 2-time Golden Globes winner and an Academy Awards winner). Kronstadt has performed on all the major awards shows such as the Academy Awards, Grammys, Emmys, American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.As gratifying as the high-profile work is accompanying others, the artist longed to convey her own musical vision. Kronstadt finally dropped her debut disc, "Come Over," in 2013. Radio airplay encouraged her to release an earlier offering, "Walk My Way," the following year, which was originally recorded in 1997. A few years ago, she issued the one-off single, "That Way." Resilient and back in good health, "October Comes Too Soon" merits Kronstadt the attention, accolades and admiration typically reserved for her clients."October Comes Too Soon" contains the following songs:"A Simple Man""IRL""The Threat Of Love""Forever In A Row""October Comes Too Soon""Maybe I Trusted""Who'll Save You"For more information, please visit https://ginakronstadt.com.



