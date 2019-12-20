Bam Ross Original Dogs D'Amour Drummer Joins The Quireboys For US & Australian Legs Of World Tour By Fan Demand





Due to public demand, further dates have been added to the extensive US tour, with the band now stopping in Merriam Kansas, Corpus Christi Texas, Jefferson New Orleans Louisiana, W Dundee Illinois and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.



In addition, VIP Meet and Greets are now available which will give unprecedented access to the band during soundcheck. The package also includes a souvenir laminate, signed poster and photo opportunities. These are available to order now from:



https://www.offyerrocka.com/product/the-quireboys-us-tour-vip-meet-n-greet



The US and Australian tour schedule in full :



8th - 13th Feb 2020 MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE - Florida

14th Feb 2020 The Boardwalk, Orangevale, USA

15th Feb 2020 Whisky A Go Go, Hollywood, USA

16th Feb 2020 The Parish @ House of Blues, Anaheim, USA

20th Feb 2020 Adelaide, The Gov, AUS

21st Feb 2020 Marrickville - Factory Theatre, AUS

22nd Feb 2020 St Kilda -

23rd Feb 2020 Newstead - The Triffid, AUS

5th March 2020 Vamp'd, Las Vegas, NV, USA

6th March 2020 Liquid Joes, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

7th March 2020 The Venue, Denver, CO, USA

8th March 2020 Aftershock, Merriam, KS, USA

11th March 2020 Warehouse Live, Houston, TX, USA

12th March 2020 Rich's Billiards, Corpus Christi, TX, USA

13th March 2020 Your Mom's Place, Oklahoma City, OK, USA

14th March 2020 The Rail Club, Ft Worth, TX, USA

15th March 2020 Southport Hall, Jefferson, LA, USA

17th March 2020 Diamond

18th March 2020 Rochaus, W Dundee, IL, USA

19th March 2020 Token Lounge, Westland, MI, USA

20th March 2020 Peecox, Erlanger, KY, USA

21st March 2020 The Odeon Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH, USA

22nd March 2020 Hard Rock Café, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

25th March 2020 The Kingsland, Brooklyn, NY, USA

26th March 2020

27th March 2020 Debonair

28th March 2020 Vault



https://www.facebook.com/quireboys

