Bam Ross Original Dogs D'Amour Drummer Joins The Quireboys For US & Australian Legs Of World Tour By Fan Demand

Legendary drummer Bam Ross of Dogs D'Amour fame has joined The Quireboys for the US and Australian legs of their Amazing Disgrace World Tour. We can think of no better man to have on the sticks while the lads visit some iconic locations including Hollywood, Las Vegas, New York, Salt Lake City, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.
Due to public demand, further dates have been added to the extensive US tour, with the band now stopping in Merriam Kansas, Corpus Christi Texas, Jefferson New Orleans Louisiana, W Dundee Illinois and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.
In addition, VIP Meet and Greets are now available which will give unprecedented access to the band during soundcheck. The package also includes a souvenir laminate, signed poster and photo opportunities. These are available to order now from:
https://www.offyerrocka.com/product/the-quireboys-us-tour-vip-meet-n-greet
The US and Australian tour schedule in full :
8th - 13th Feb 2020 MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE - Florida
14th Feb 2020 The Boardwalk, Orangevale, USA
15th Feb 2020 Whisky A Go Go, Hollywood, USA
16th Feb 2020 The Parish @ House of Blues, Anaheim, USA
20th Feb 2020 Adelaide, The Gov, AUS
21st Feb 2020 Marrickville - Factory Theatre, AUS
22nd Feb 2020 St Kilda - Prince
Bandroom, AUS
23rd Feb 2020 Newstead - The Triffid, AUS
5th March 2020 Vamp'd, Las Vegas, NV, USA
6th March 2020 Liquid Joes, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
7th March 2020 The Venue, Denver, CO, USA
8th March 2020 Aftershock, Merriam, KS, USA
11th March 2020 Warehouse Live, Houston, TX, USA
12th March 2020 Rich's Billiards, Corpus Christi, TX, USA
13th March 2020 Your Mom's Place, Oklahoma City, OK, USA
14th March 2020 The Rail Club, Ft Worth, TX, USA
15th March 2020 Southport Hall, Jefferson, LA, USA
17th March 2020 Diamond Music
Hall, St Peters, MO, USA
18th March 2020 Rochaus, W Dundee, IL, USA
19th March 2020 Token Lounge, Westland, MI, USA
20th March 2020 Peecox, Erlanger, KY, USA
21st March 2020 The Odeon Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH, USA
22nd March 2020 Hard Rock Café, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
25th March 2020 The Kingsland, Brooklyn, NY, USA
26th March 2020 Jewel
Nightclub, Manchester, NH, USA
27th March 2020 Debonair Music
Hall, Teaneck, NJ, USA
28th March 2020 Vault Music
Hall, New Bedford, MA, USA
https://www.facebook.com/quireboys
https://quireboys.com