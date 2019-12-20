Danny De La Rosa Releases New Single "Acid Flame"



https://www.tlgent.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Danny De La Rosa released his first single "Acid Flame" off of his debut solo albumtitled 12 Weekends due out early 2020. The single was co-produced with Marc Kapetan and the video for the single made it's debut on Pure Grain Audio. In addition to "Acid Flame," Danny is also releasing a gratuitous track titled "The Mirror.""The inspiration of Acid Flame came from the memories of trying to sleep when I had a fever or the flu. It sucks so bad and the nighttime is never ending" says Danny De La Rosa.The Pre-order / buy link is https://ffm.to/acidflamethemirrorFrom the very beginning, Danny De La Rosa has been drawn to play the melodies he hears constantly in his head. "There was something about a distorted guitar and melodies that caught my attention at a very early age. It subconsciously and consciously pulled me in." Music and Danny are magnets that just attract. Songwriter, self-taught guitarist Danny De La Rosa left the band Babylon A.D. in 2017 and began working on his own personal development: writing his own style of music, learning and playing the instruments and establishing his own brand of Hard Rock-Pop. It has always been Danny's dream to establish his own sound. "Writing and recording is my passion. I constantly hum and have melodies in my head. I can't wait to record a second album as I have it written already." It took twelve weekends of travel to record his music at the American Made Studios in Fresno, California. Hence, Danny's debut solo album will be titled 12 Weekends and is due out in early 2020.The results of Danny's journey have been pleasing. His first single, co-produced with Marc Kapetan, "Acid Flame" is due out Friday, December 20th. Danny De La Rosa has already established his directive as he auditioned and jammed with the band KISS when Ace Frehley left the band. In addition, while at Arista Records, Danny had three of the songs he wrote chosen by record mogul Clive Davis. All three charted brilliantly on the radio. Clearly, Danny De La Rosa's passion for music will continue to keep growing.When it comes to making music Danny De La Rosa is still learning and growing on his journey as he writes and records his brand and style; creating music that falls in between the realm of Cheap Trick and a little hard rock Beatles'esc' sound.Tracklisting:1. Acid Flame2. Third Wheel Man3. It's Alright It's OK4. The Mirror5. The Secret6. You Bring Me down7. Leave It Alone8. So Low9. As Weak As I Am10. Downtown Slide11. It's Alright It's OK (Borracho Version)For More Information Please Visit:https://www.facebook.com/DannyDeLaRosaOfficial/https://www.tlgent.com/



