Metal / Hard Rock 20/12/2019

Sifting's New 'Emotionless Shells' Prog-thrash Music Video Overcomes The Limits Of Technical Mastery

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After five-weeks on SiriusXM Liquid Metal's Devil's Dozen with their song "Stop Calling Me Liberty", progressive thrash-metal masters Sifting have revealed a new music video for their most technically-complex and heaviest song to date, "Emotionless Shells".

The video was directed by Zach Perez at Astral Media in a Los Angeles warehouse, and showcases the epitome of the age old saying "practice makes perfect". "This song is mostly about the limitations we face and overcoming them through our struggles" says front man Eduardo Gil. "it's about realizing that sometimes we fall down and fail, but we must get back up and fight!" Drummer Joey Aguirre adds "this is a fast-paced song, with technical, dueling guitar solos and intense breakdowns. We all pushed ourselves beyond our technical limits on this one, and people just have to see us play this song, so we thought what better way than shooting another video!"



The Infinite Loop was released on September 27, 2019 via Eclipse Records. It was produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence, Poison the Well), mixed by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist), and features a special guest performance by Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, Dream Theater). The album has received overwhelming critical acclaim from the likes of Metal Injection saying "The Infinite Loop solidifies Sifting as a truly worthwhile up-and-comer (8/10)", Blabbermouth.net who says "more bands like Sifting please (8/10)", Metallum Subterra adding "The Infinite Loop is a masterpiece! (10/10)" and dozens of others.

Sifting have also revealed three previous music videos from the album for the songs 'A Critical Affair', 'Stop Calling Me Liberty', and 'Enough'. Watch all three videos right now at this location.

Get the album on CD, download, or stream it at https://ffm.to/sifting

For more information on Sifting, please visit them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer.

Sifting discography
The Infinite Loop (LP) - 2019
Not from Here (LP) - 2017
All the Hated (LP) - 2013

Sifting lineup
Eduardo Osuna Gil (guitar & vocals), Joey Agui






