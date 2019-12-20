Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 20/12/2019

METH Announce 2020 Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago, IL on-the-rise, grinding noise collective, METH, have announced new live dates for 2020 alongside Michigan alt-shoegazers, Greet Death. The band, still raging from their August 2019 release of Mother Of Red Light, will deliver sonic warfare beginning in January of 2020, for 8 dates across the Midwest.
About the tour, band founder and multi-instrumentalist Seb Alvarez comments:
"We're looking forward to playing some shows with our friends in Greet Death. I personally love playing with bands who somewhat contrast our sound but also share similarities. All of these shows will have an interesting flow to the line ups as genres and vibe will vary."

The bands blistering latest release, Mother Of Red Light, was met with critical acclaim throughout the metalsphere including high praise from Metal Injection, Kerrang!, New Noise Magazine, Metal Hammer, and many more.

METH - Mother Of Red Light
1. Fill Me
2. Child of God
3. Swallowed Conscience
4. Her Womb Lays Still
5. Inbred
6. Cold Prayers
7. Psalm of Life
8. Return Me (My Body)
9. The Walls, They Whisper

METH tour dates:
January 30 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
January 31 Rockford, IL @ The Rockness
February 1 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
February 2 Minneapolis, MN @ The Garage
February 3 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
February 4 Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Annex
February 5 Lincoln, NE @ Green Light
February 6 Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom






