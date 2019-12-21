'Yoshiki Live At Carnegie Hall' Classical Music Special A Smash Hit For The Holidays On PBS





YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL was filmed during YOSHIKI's multiple, sold-out solo concerts at the stunning Carnegie Hall in New York City. The classically-trained pianist, composer and Japanese rock star performed with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra to standing ovations from American audiences.



The heartfelt, must-see concert event has been in demand on all major PBS-affiliated TV stations nationwide throughout the year after its premiere on WNET Thirteen, New York City (PBS)--the most-watched public television channel in America. As New Year's Eve and New Year's Day remain the prime viewing dates for arts and culture supporters on PBS TV, the YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL music special is quickly establishing itself as essential holiday programming on public television across the U.S.

Listed below is the YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL holiday celebration broadcast schedule.



Los Angeles December 21 10:00pm KCET2

New York December 29 11:00pm WNYE

Denver December 31 8:30pm KRMA

Detroit December 31 9:30pm WTVS

Pittsburgh December 31 9:30pm WQED

Seattle December 31 9:30pm KCTS

Albuquerque December 31 10:00pm KNME

Jacksonville December 31 10:30pm WJCT

San Antonio December 31 10:00pm KLRN

Portland December 31 11:00pm OPB

Charlotte January 1 12:00am WTVI

Miami January 1 1:00am WPBT

Denver January 1 1:30am KRMA

Albuquerque January 1 4:00am KNME

Columbus January 1 4:00pm WOUB

Tampa January 1 10:30pm WEDU



YOSHIKI - rock drummer, classical pianist, leader of the group X JAPAN, and one of the most influential composers in Japanese history - has headlined concerts across the globe, including Madison



"YOSHIKI delivers a performance of a lifetime at Carnegie Hall." - HuffPost

"After tragedy, YOSHIKI has used music to heal." - New York Post

"A majestic performance." - Loudwire



Program Description:

Composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of the rock group X JAPAN, best-selling Japanese musician YOSHIKI packed Carnegie Hall in New York City for two back-to-back performances, captured in the program YOSHIKI: LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL. Hosted by actor Mark Walberg (Antiques Roadshow), the concert features the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and includes the theme songs for the Golden



YOSHIKI was named by Consequence of Sound as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" and is described by Billboard magazine as "prolific" and "a musical innovator." He received the Asian Icon Award from the U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine and in 2017 was chosen to be the first-ever Japanese man on the cover of Vogue Japan.



In 2013, YOSHIKI released his classical solo album, Yoshiki Classical, which included works co-produced by acclaimed



In 2014, YOSHIKI performed his first Yoshiki Classical World Tour, with sold-out shows in 10 countries.



In 2018, YOSHIKI composed the theme song "Red Swan" for the "Attack on Titan" anime series, one of the most popular animations in the world, and the track reached #1 on iTunes Rock charts in 14 countries. The same year, YOSHIKI performed his sold-out classical concert series Yoshiki Classical 2018 at Tokyo International Forum with guest performer



The special-edition digital single of



YOSHIKI is currently composing music for xXx 4, the next film in the blockbuster franchise starring Vin Diesel.

YOSHIKI Website: https://www.yoshiki.net

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL will air nationwide on PBS in 14 cities on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Encore showings in Los Angeles and New York have been added this month due to enormous reaction from classical and rock music fans across the country. For a complete list of airdates for YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL, visit: https://www.yoshiki.net/classical.html.YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL was filmed during YOSHIKI's multiple, sold-out solo concerts at the stunning Carnegie Hall in New York City. The classically-trained pianist, composer and Japanese rock star performed with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra to standing ovations from American audiences.The heartfelt, must-see concert event has been in demand on all major PBS-affiliated TV stations nationwide throughout the year after its premiere on WNET Thirteen, New York City (PBS)--the most-watched public television channel in America. As New Year's Eve and New Year's Day remain the prime viewing dates for arts and culture supporters on PBS TV, the YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL music special is quickly establishing itself as essential holiday programming on public television across the U.S.Listed below is the YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL holiday celebration broadcast schedule.Los Angeles December 21 10:00pm KCET2New York December 29 11:00pm WNYEDenver December 31 8:30pm KRMADetroit December 31 9:30pm WTVSPittsburgh December 31 9:30pm WQEDSeattle December 31 9:30pm KCTSAlbuquerque December 31 10:00pm KNMEJacksonville December 31 10:30pm WJCTSan Antonio December 31 10:00pm KLRNPortland December 31 11:00pm OPBCharlotte January 1 12:00am WTVIMiami January 1 1:00am WPBTDenver January 1 1:30am KRMAAlbuquerque January 1 4:00am KNMEColumbus January 1 4:00pm WOUBTampa January 1 10:30pm WEDUYOSHIKI - rock drummer, classical pianist, leader of the group X JAPAN, and one of the most influential composers in Japanese history - has headlined concerts across the globe, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena and Tokyo Dome. His Carnegie Hall performance has been praised by major media, including:"YOSHIKI delivers a performance of a lifetime at Carnegie Hall." - HuffPost"After tragedy, YOSHIKI has used music to heal." - New York Post"A majestic performance." - LoudwireProgram Description:Composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of the rock group X JAPAN, best-selling Japanese musician YOSHIKI packed Carnegie Hall in New York City for two back-to-back performances, captured in the program YOSHIKI: LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL. Hosted by actor Mark Walberg (Antiques Roadshow), the concert features the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and includes the theme songs for the Golden Globe Awards and the 10th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's reign in Japan, plus Yoshiki's heartfelt rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."YOSHIKI was named by Consequence of Sound as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" and is described by Billboard magazine as "prolific" and "a musical innovator." He received the Asian Icon Award from the U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine and in 2017 was chosen to be the first-ever Japanese man on the cover of Vogue Japan.In 2013, YOSHIKI released his classical solo album, Yoshiki Classical, which included works co-produced by acclaimed Beatles producer Sir George Martin. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Classical Music chart in 10 countries, and featured performances by YOSHIKI as both the composer and pianist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.In 2014, YOSHIKI performed his first Yoshiki Classical World Tour, with sold-out shows in 10 countries.In 2018, YOSHIKI composed the theme song "Red Swan" for the "Attack on Titan" anime series, one of the most popular animations in the world, and the track reached #1 on iTunes Rock charts in 14 countries. The same year, YOSHIKI performed his sold-out classical concert series Yoshiki Classical 2018 at Tokyo International Forum with guest performer Sarah Brightman.The special-edition digital single of Sarah Brightman's performance of " Miracle " - composed by YOSHIKI - was released worldwide in 2018 and ranked in the Top 10 iTunes Classical Music charts in 15 countries.YOSHIKI is currently composing music for xXx 4, the next film in the blockbuster franchise starring Vin Diesel.YOSHIKI Website: https://www.yoshiki.netInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial



