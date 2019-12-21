Fetty Wap & London On Da Track Channel Outkast In Single "Fresh N Clean" Off Of Album King Zoo  ﻿﻿





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum recording artist Fetty Wap releases his new single "Fresh N Clean" off of his forthcoming album King Zoo to drop at the top of next year. The record, produced by the renown London On Da Track, takes a melodic approach to the Outkast classic " So Fresh, So Clean "."I love Outkast's original version of 'So Fresh, So Clean' so much that it inspired me to create my own version of it. I flipped the song by putting the signature Fetty Wap flavor to the hook with some added melodies and harmonies and then filled it in with original verses creating a whole new vibe.", says Fetty when asked about the inspiration behind the song.




