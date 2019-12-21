Fetty Wap & London On Da Track Channel Outkast In Single "Fresh N Clean" Off Of Album King Zoo  ﻿﻿

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, multi-platinum recording artist Fetty Wap
releases his new single "Fresh N Clean" off of his forthcoming album King Zoo to drop at the top of next year. The record, produced by the renown London On Da Track, takes a melodic approach to the Outkast
classic "So Fresh, So Clean
".
"I love Outkast's original version of 'So Fresh, So Clean' so much that it inspired me to create my own version of it. I flipped the song by putting the signature Fetty Wap
flavor to the hook with some added melodies and harmonies and then filled it in with original verses creating a whole new vibe.", says Fetty when asked about the inspiration behind the song.