Young Thug Drops New Music With 'So Much Fun (Deluxe)' & 'Boy Back' Video  ﻿﻿

mobile.twitter.com/youngthug New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Consider this deluxe album your early holiday treat from iconic rapper and multi-platinum selling Young Stoner Life Records label head Young Thug, who had a massively successful 2019. So Much Fun sold over 131k units its first week, reaching #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, making it his highest selling album to date.Lead single "The London (feat. J. Cole Travis Scott)" is already Platinum certified and is nominated for a GRAMMY award for Best Rap/Sung Performance.With over 1.5 billion streams in total consumption, inclusion in over 20 'Best Of 2019' lists including Pitchfork, GQ, and Rolling Stone, the So Much Fun's popularity and impact on culture is undeniable.The deluxe album features previously unreleased tracks "Diamonds (feat. Gunna)", "Hop Off A Jet (Travis Scott)", "Die Today", and "Millions".Check out the albumhttps://youngthug.ffm.to/somuchfundeluxeCheck out the music video for Boy Back feat. Navhttps://youngthug.ffm.to/boybackmvwww.instagram.com/thuggerthugger1mobile.twitter.com/youngthug



