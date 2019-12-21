Lana Del Rey Shares Norman Fucking Rockwell! Video





Norman Fucking Rockwell! has been named an album of the year by the following publications: Pitchfork, Stereogum, The Ringers, Eproxx, The Guardian, Q, NME, Independent, Dazed, Noisey, MOJO, Uncut, Crack and The Quietus. Despite being released at the end of the '10s it was also deemed one of the decade's best by: Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Vice, NME, Noisey and Independent.



Further praise for Norman Fucking Rockwell!:

"Lana Del Rey yearns as L.A. burns on her dazzling new album" - Los Angeles Times

"The long-awaited Norman Fucking Rockwell is even more massive and majestic than everyone hoped it would be." - Rolling Stone

"Norman F---ing Rockwell! Is Lana Del Rey's Darkest—And Greatest—Album Yet" - Time

"She is the next best American songwriter, period." - Pitchfork

"Norman Fucking Rockwell!, a total stunner of an album that feels perfectly attuned to its moment." - Stereogum



Tracklist:

1. Norman fucking Rockwell

2. Mariners Apartment Complex

3. Venice Bitch

4. Fuck it I love you

5. Doin' Time

6. Love Song

7. Cinnamon Girl

8. How to Disappear

9. California

10. The Next Best American Record

11. The Greatest

12. Bartender

13. Happiness Is a Butterfly

14. hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but I have it New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lana Del Rey today shares a stunning video, bringing to life three tracks from this year's critically-acclaimed album Norman Fucking Rockwell!. The dreamlike visuals directed by Chuck Grant and edited by Lana brings together the tracks "Norman fucking Rockwell", " Bartender " and "Happiness is a butterfly" as Lana finishes her biggest year to date, celebrating one of 2019 and the decade's best-reviewed records. The LP, her 5th with Interscope/Universal Music, recently debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 in the US. NFR! was mainly produced with Jack Antonoff and features the songs "Fuck it I love you", " The Greatest ", "Venice Bitch", "Mariners Apartment Complex", "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but I have it", and "Doin' Time", a cover of the Sublime classic.Norman Fucking Rockwell! has been named an album of the year by the following publications: Pitchfork, Stereogum, The Ringers, Eproxx, The Guardian, Q, NME, Independent, Dazed, Noisey, MOJO, Uncut, Crack and The Quietus. Despite being released at the end of the '10s it was also deemed one of the decade's best by: Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Vice, NME, Noisey and Independent.Further praise for Norman Fucking Rockwell!:"Lana Del Rey yearns as L.A. burns on her dazzling new album" - Los Angeles Times"The long-awaited Norman Fucking Rockwell is even more massive and majestic than everyone hoped it would be." - Rolling Stone"Norman F---ing Rockwell! Is Lana Del Rey's Darkest—And Greatest—Album Yet" - Time"She is the next best American songwriter, period." - Pitchfork"Norman Fucking Rockwell!, a total stunner of an album that feels perfectly attuned to its moment." - StereogumTracklist:1. Norman fucking Rockwell2. Mariners Apartment Complex3. Venice Bitch4. Fuck it I love you5. Doin' Time6. Love Song7. Cinnamon Girl8. How to Disappear9. California10. The Next Best American Record11. The Greatest12. Bartender13. Happiness Is a Butterfly14. hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but I have it



