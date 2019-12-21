Delta Rae To Release New Album 'The Light' March 20, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Folk-rock sextet Delta Rae are gearing up for 2020 in a big way with the release of their forthcoming album The Light, out 3.20. The Light is Delta Rae's first album since 2015's After It All, and their most emotionally robust. The group have also unveiled a slew of Northeast dates supporting The Lightfor spring of next year, their first full tour as an independent band.



Conceived as a sister album with The Dark (out in 2021), The Light sees the alt-Americana sextet tackling life's bigger mysteries, with each song crafted using The Tarot's major arcana as inspiration and tracing the band back to its origins: convening in a house in the woods of Durham, North Carolina, writing songs that were honest, genreless explorations of their lives and emotional interiors. From reveling in the power of love ("Back to The Garden - The Empress") to crafting anthems of empowerment ("Stronger Than A Lion - Strength"), Delta Rae pivots between doo-wop and folk sounds to deliver a genre-bending sonic quest.



The group are kicking their performance into high-gear for the tour, plotting an ambitious on-stage 80s heavenscape to enrapture fans. The tour kicks off at 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. on April 9th and will take the band throughout the Northeast, setting the Southern storytellers up for an exciting and active spring on the road.



Delta Rae started in 2009 in a house in the woods of Durham, NC. The six-piece features three siblings—Ian, Eric and Brittany Hölljes—and their childhood friend Liz Hopkins. In 2010 they rounded out the band with North Carolina natives, Mike McKee on drums and Grant Emerson on bass. Now based in Nashville, the band has released two studio albums and four EPs with plans to release dual albums The Light and The Dark independently in 2020 and 2021. Delta Rae's music has been covered by Rolling Stone, NPR, and Forbes.



DELTA RAE THE LIGHT 2020 NORTHEAST TOUR DATES

4/9 - WASHINGTON, D.C. @ 9:30 CLUB

4/10 - PHILADELPHIA, PA @ UNION TRANSFER

4/11 - NEW YORK, NY @ GRAMERCY THEATER

4/16 - CONCORD, NH @ BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE

4/17 - PORTLAND, ME @ STATE THEATRE

4/18 - BOSTON, MA @ THE ROYALE

4/21 - HARTFORD, CT @ INFINITY HALL

4/25 - ATLANTA, GA @ SWEETWATER FESTIVAL



