Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 21/12/2019

Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Debuts At No1 With Over $476K In Sales

Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Debuts At No1 With Over $476K In Sales

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Harry Styles album 'Fine Line' debuted at Number 1, making $476,310 in sales. The album, from Columbia Records, is the third biggest release of the year, behind Taylor Swift and Post Malone. Fine Line was released on December 13.

Styles' musical career began in 2010 when he auditioned for the British singing competition The X Factor, and formed the boy band One Direction. After the band announced that they would be going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Styles signed with Columbia Records as a solo artist.

Styles released his debut solo single, "Sign of the Times", in 2017. The song charted atop the UK Singles Chart, peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and was named "Song of the Year" by Rolling Stone. His self-titled debut album was released later in the year, topping the charts in fourteen countries and earning a place in several music critics' year-end lists.






Most read news of the week
Elvis Birthday Bash Tribute Tour Rocks Florida In January With Stops At The Barbara B Mann, Coral Springs Center, Kravis Center And The Sunrise Theatre Fort Pierce
Super Hi-Fi Receives Patent For Technology That Bridges The 'Space Between The Songs' Across Digital Music Experience Providers
C Z A R I N A Unleashes Remix LP "Decoded" Featuring International Synthwave and EDM Stars
Arturo O'Farrill Presents Jazz Across The Americas: Argentina - A Tribute To Lalo Schifrin At Symphony Space
Mighty Announces Launch Of Amazon Music On Its Phone-Free Streaming Music Player
"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" The Iconic #1 Christmas Song To Ring In The Holidays
Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings Of Leon, And Maren Morris To Perform At The 30th Anniversary Jas Labor Day Experience
Why Casino Royale Is The Greatest Blockbuster Of The 21st Century
Who's Headed For The Christmas Number One In The Uk?
Tweed Smith & The Internationals Set To Perform In Memphis And Beyond
The Score Unveils New Single "Bulletproof" Featuring Xylo
Kanye West Brings Original Opera 'Mary' To Lincoln Center On December 22, 2019
Maroon 5 Releases Remixes For Single 'Memories'
Italian Producer, Marco Dalla Villa, Shares Music Video For EDM Banger
Legendary Alt-Rock Front-Man Remembered In 'Reintroducing Chuck Mosley: Life On And Off The Road, By Douglas Esper




© 2001-2019
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0315361 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0075030326843262 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how