Bad Religion Announces 2020 Tour Dates

4/19 - Milwaukee, WI - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American punk rock band "Bad Religion" have announced tour dates for 2020.Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley, Brian Baker, Mike Dimkich, and Jamie Miller make up the band, who will play 18 dates on this upcoming North American tour. Alkaline Trio joins them for all dates.Bad Religion-Alkaline Trio 2020 Tour Dates3/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium3/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl3/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre3/30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom4/1 - Austin, TX - Stubb's4/2 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey4/4 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues4/6 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA4/7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore4/8 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks4/10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Convention Hall4/11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium4/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE4/14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel4/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore4/17 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!4/18 - Chicago, IL - Radius4/19 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club



