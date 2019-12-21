Gucci Mane Wraps Amazing 2019 With 'Atlanta Santa' 3





2019 also saw the release of Gucci's smash mixtape, DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR, available now at all music retailers and streaming services. The project includes the summer anthems, "Love Thru The Computer (Feat. Justin Bieber)," "Backwards (Feat. Meek Mill)," and "Proud Of You," all available for individual streaming and download. In addition, both "Backwards (Feat. Meek Mill)" and "Proud Of You" are joined by official companion videos, streaming now at the official New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy nominated Atlantic recording artist Gucci Mane is wrapping up his incredible 2019 with today's surprise release of EAST ATLANTA SANTA 3, available now at all DSPs and streaming services.EAST ATLANTA SANTA 3 - which marks the latest installment in Gucci's beloved holiday series, following 2014's EAST ATLANTA SANTA, 2015's EAST ATLANTA SANTA 2: THE NIGHT GUWOP STOLE X-MAS, and 2016's THE RETURN OF THE EAST ATLANTA SANTA - includes the new track, "She Miss Me (Feat. Rich The Kid)," available for streaming and download now with an official companion video. Gucci Mane also celebrates the release of EAST ATLANTA SANTA 3 today with the launch of his new merch line.Furthermore, EAST ATLANTA SANTA 3 was heralded earlier this week by the surprise premiere of the official video for the project's opening track, "Jingle Bales (Intro)." The clip - which includes exclusive footage of Gucci Mane taking part in New York City's annual SantaCon 2019, resplendent in full-length white fur coat and Santa hat - is streaming now via YouTube. "Jingle Bales (Intro)" was met by immediate acclaim, with Hot New Hip Hop simply declaring it "The hardest Christmas song ever!" while HYPEBEAST raved, "Continuing to exude his Atlanta trap prowess, 'Jingle Bales' is about as classic of a Guwop track as it gets, albeit leaning towards next week's festivities...a holiday trapping anthem."Widely regarded as the most influential underground rapper of the past decade, Gucci Mane has more Top 10 albums on Billboard's "Top Rap Albums" chart and more Top 20 singles that any other hip-hop artist in history. EAST ATLANTA SANTA 3 arrives hot on the heels of Gucci Mane being named one of the 62nd annual Grammy Award nominees for "Best R&B Performance" for being featured on Lizzo's track "Exactly How I Feel." 2019 also saw Gucci Mane release his album, WOPTOBER II, which is available for streaming and download. Gucci's 15th studio album and monumental 101st project overall, the LP made a top 10 debut on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 upon its October release - his seventh top 10 debut thus far - fueled by a string of music and videos including "Richer Than Errybody (Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & DaBaby)," "Big Booty (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)," and "Tootsies (Feat. Lil Baby)," all available for individual streaming and download now.Along with its popular success, WOPTOBER II - which includes features from Kodak Black, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Takeoff, OJ Da Juiceman, Peewee Longway, and Yung Mal alongside production from Lex Luger, London On Da Track, Tay Keith, Zaytoven, South Side, TM88, Metro Boomin, and more - is among 2019's most acclaimed releases of any genre, with Pitchfork writing, "(Gucci's) trademark swollen southern drawl has been remodeled as something more precise...He moves effortlessly from a menacing whisper to a spiky flow as he recalls tales of waking up in new Bugatti and lies told on the witness stand." NME praised the album as "infectious optimism and positivity from the prolific, pioneering rapper" in its four-starred rave, adding "(Gucci) celebrates a bright future with bold new talent." WOPTOBER II "is energized, addictive, and packed with quotable lines that find Gucci hungry, defiant as ever, and revitalized by his younger, up-and-coming guests," raved AllMusic. "Closing out a wild, tumultuous decade of life and hip-hop, Gucci Mane puts a cherry atop the ice-cream-cone-tattoo of his 2010s catalog with one of his very best efforts."2019 also saw the release of Gucci's smash mixtape, DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR, available now at all music retailers and streaming services. The project includes the summer anthems, "Love Thru The Computer (Feat. Justin Bieber)," "Backwards (Feat. Meek Mill)," and "Proud Of You," all available for individual streaming and download. In addition, both "Backwards (Feat. Meek Mill)" and "Proud Of You" are joined by official companion videos, streaming now at the official Gucci Mane YouTube channel.



