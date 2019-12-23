Chicago's The JAB Debut Music Video For Latest Single "Riot"; New LP 'Consume' Out February 4, 2020

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago's The JAB have debuted a music video for their new single "Riot" off the upcoming LP 'Consume' which will be released on Feb 4th via Medicine/The Orchard, a Sony-owned company.
"We pretend to care about the kids in sweatshops… but not as much as we love our Nikes. We pretend to care about people jumping off buildings in China… but not as much as we love our new iPhones. We pretend to care about the homeless… but not as much as our next vacation. Maybe we're a bit too comfortable… Maybe it's time to start a Riot?"- Jam Alker (The JAB)
Stream the track on all DSPs: https://orcd.co/ejnlqbr
"The band draws on classic rock legends such as Led Zeppelin, but also has punk and sludge streaks..."- American Songwriter
"The Jab finds the sweet spot between blues and punk...It's soulful, complex, and the sound of smoldering rock 'n' roll ambitions and swagger presented in an infectious package." - PopMatters
"...the slick guitar riff pulls you into the song the same way that those opening riffs of "Twice As Hard" did the moment that you hit play on The Black Crowes album Shake Your Money Maker and you just knew you were in for something special. "Riot" is everything I love in a song: it's dirty, it's swampy, it's gritty, and it's a song that's as much about delivering a poignant message in the lyrics as it is in giving you a groove that makes you sway along. Most importantly, it gets my Southern rock heart beating a little faster, and two months suddenly seems like a very long time to wait for the whole album to release."- All Ages Zine

The JAB frontman Jam Alker was showcasing his punk-blues aesthetic for major labels on the Chicago club circuit just a handful of years ago. With the world at his fingertips, he swapped his guitar for the needle and disappeared for nearly a decade.

In 2014, the birth of his daughter finally flipped the life or death switch and he began treatment. An arduous journey of detox and song-writing therapy laid the foundation for his debut LP, CONSUME.

Tom Stukel, Terry Byrne, Ryan Herrick, and Alex Piazza—all seasoned, dynamic players —collaborate with Jam on blue-collar thinking-man's music, delivered with grit and transparency.

The result is the bluesy, post-classic rock, modern sludge rock record CONSUME. With bite-sized versions of Led Zeppelin's monstrously thick-grooved riffs, the sensibilities of a Black Keys album, and an often-deep southern melody, CONSUME is the darkest feel-good record in years.
The JAB is releasing its first single "Riot" on Dec. 13, 2019, and will be touring throughout 2020 in support of the release of CONSUME out on Feb. 4, 2020.

Of the upcoming single, Jam says, "Riot" is a social conscious alarm clock going off next to society's bed. It's a rock n roll call to action in response to the restless discontent and disempowerment so many feel in our society - a response to inequality, addiction, consumerism, violence. "Riot" is The JAB's mission statement."






