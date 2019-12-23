Silva Screen Records Presents His Dark Materials Original TV Soundtrack Music By Lorne Balfe





"It's an epic work that perfectly foreshadows Lyra's journey, and could easily belong in Assassin's



"This is fantasy the way it should be done: sumptuous, inspiring both wonder and a sense of adventure, beautifully scored (by Lorne Balfe), with world building that is as impeccable as it is effortless." - First Post



The main themes from His Dark Materials have already been introduced to the listeners through The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials, released on Silva Screen Records in November 2019. For this concept album the principal themes were reworked, moulded and explored as each character's theme is on a separate musical journey throughout the series. The themes are never fixed, there are no rules and they are constantly evolving. His Dark Materials original score provides a musical narrative drive across all 8 episodes. The album presents the music, including main character themes, as they appear through the series.



The score is performed by the BBC



Lorne Balfe (Mission Impossible: Fallout, The Lego Batman Movie, Churchill) is a Grammy Award winning, EMMY and BAFTA nominated composer. Whether on an impossible mission, the heartbreak of the Queen, the perils of the cape crusade or the soul of a genius, Lorne Balfe creates a musical voice that reflects the characters and the stories that embody them. Originally from Inverness, Scotland, Balfe has created music in virtually all genres and for all visual media with projects ranging from major studio to independent films, tentpole video game franchises, beloved animated feature films, critically acclaimed television series, and documentary features.



His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. The series' global premiere was on Sunday 3rd November on BBC One and on Monday 4th November on HBO.



TRACK LISTINGS

CD 1

1. Iorek's Armor

2. The Great Flood

3. Lyra's Jordan

4. Everyone is Special

5. The Golden Compass

6. Where Is Roger?

7. Readying the Boats

8. Leaving Jordan

9. Tell Me Where He Is

10. Voyages

11. Cocktail Party

12. I Will Succeed

13. There Was a

14. Daemons to Dust

15. Clear Your Mind

16. The List

17. Look to the Stars



CD 2

1. Gateway to the North

2. You Loved a Witch

3. Iorek Breaks Loose

4. Some Sort of Ghost

5. Polar Adventure

6. The

7.

8. Parting Ways

9. Armored Claws

10. Assuming The Mantle

11. Airships Approaching

12. Fog and Ice

13. Bridge to the Stars

14. The End of the Magisterium

15. Crossing Worlds

