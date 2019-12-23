Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 23/12/2019

Chicago Pop Punks Wilmette Debut New Music Video "Carol From HR"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago pop-punk 4-piece Wilmette is debuting a new music video for the track "Carol From HR".
Stream the clip (directed by Alex Zarek- "Belmont"/"Dying In Designer") on Top40-Charts.com!
The song appears on the band's latest EP 'Anxious Body" out now on Mutant League Records.
Wilmette will play a pair of shows later this month. See dates below.

Dec 27th - Hobart, IN @ FREE HOUSE SHOW 239 S. Pennsylvania St.
Dec 28th - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge w/ Every Avenue

Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, Wilmette combines pop-punk and hardcore with a fresh style that relies on pop hooks, honest lyrics, and strong musicianship. The band's emphatic label debut "Anxious Body" was produced by Seth Henderson at ABG Studios (Knuckle Puck, Real Friends) and mastered by Kris Crummett (Sleeping With Sirens).
Stream Wilmette's latest EP "Anxious Body" here: https://orcd.co/wilmette?fbclid=IwAR2x3oYQxxcT2wbxdMkJT34VqUacvvDFA_Adans7u-RXsklop-V62kjU-gc.
CD/Merch: tinyurl.com/y27e6fbz






