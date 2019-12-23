Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/12/2019

Rex Smith & Tomasina Abate Performs 'Shallow' From A Star Is Born

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rex Smith and Tomasina Abate recently teamed up for a cover of the Oscar-winning Best Original Song, Shallow, from the film A Star is Born.
Rex and Tomasina are both currently starring in LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, currently running at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE is the multimedia concert celebration of one of the most beloved holiday films of all time. The show is now running through the weekend following Christmas (December 29).

Returning from the 2018 production are Rex Smith (RIAA Gold® recording artist), Carrie Manolakos (Broadway's Mamma Mia!, Wicked), Doug Kreeger (Broadway's Les Misérables), Tomasina Abate (For The Record's Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Tarantino), Carson Higgins (international tour of Green Day's American Idiot) and the multi-dimensional Emily Lopez. New this year to the lineup of outstanding performers are Rogelio Douglas Jr. (In the Heights and The Little Mermaid on Broadway), Declan Bennett (Once, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Taboo in the West End, American Idiot and Rent on Broadway), Jon Robert Hall (Fox's Grease: Live, "Glee"), Chris Mann (NBC's "The Voice," The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Tour), James Byous (Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Netflix's "Westside"), Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole), singer/songwriter/actress Aubrie Sellers (one of Rolling Stone's best country albums of the year), Gabriela Francesca Carrillo (American Mariachi, Netflix's Homecoming), Levi Jesse Smith (A Bronx Tale: The Musical, It's a Wonderful Life, Mary Poppins and The Music Man on Broadway), young singer/actress Nayah Damasen, John Battagliese and accomplished violinist Molly Rogers.

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE is adapted and directed by Anderson Davis, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas, vocal design by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, musical staging by Sumie Maeda, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Matthew Steinbrenner, lighting design by Michael Berger, sound design by Ben Soldate, costume design by Steve Mazurek, video design by Aaron Rhyne, casting by Stewart/Whitley and co-produced by Shane Scheel, Siobhan O'Neill and the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts.
Ticket prices are $39-$125 (subject to change) and go on sale Friday, September 20. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Love.






Most read news of the week
Arturo O'Farrill Presents Jazz Across The Americas: Argentina - A Tribute To Lalo Schifrin At Symphony Space
C Z A R I N A Unleashes Remix LP "Decoded" Featuring International Synthwave and EDM Stars
"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" The Iconic #1 Christmas Song To Ring In The Holidays
Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings Of Leon, And Maren Morris To Perform At The 30th Anniversary Jas Labor Day Experience
Mighty Announces Launch Of Amazon Music On Its Phone-Free Streaming Music Player
Legendary Alt-Rock Front-Man Remembered In 'Reintroducing Chuck Mosley: Life On And Off The Road, By Douglas Esper
Who's Headed For The Christmas Number One In The Uk?
Maroon 5 Releases Remixes For Single 'Memories'
The Stadium Tour Summer 2020: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, With Poison And Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Adds Additional Dates
Italian Producer, Marco Dalla Villa, Shares Music Video For EDM Banger
Kanye West Brings Original Opera 'Mary' To Lincoln Center On December 22, 2019
The Score Unveils New Single "Bulletproof" Featuring Xylo
Why Casino Royale Is The Greatest Blockbuster Of The 21st Century
Tweed Smith & The Internationals Set To Perform In Memphis And Beyond
Future Curates New '1800 Seconds' Album With Seven Rising Artists




© 2001-2019
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0488541 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0086400508880615 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how