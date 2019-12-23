Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 23/12/2019

Tiffany Red Releases "Give A Damn"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tiffany Red continues to deliver some of the smoothest tunes with bounce for this generation, we can listen to her every day, and we recommend you take a listen to Tiffany's latest record, "Give a damn."

Tune in as she poses some very important questions to her significant. Those questions that one never wants to ask but sometimes we have to in these adulting situations we find ourselves in.

She sings over a smooth melody and '90s styled boom-bap drums, which is always an easy way into my heart. And if you're not already familiar with this Grammy Award-Winning singer/songwriter, take a listen to her "Drake" ep. You won't regret it.







