BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 To Be Held In Camden, London

BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lauren Laverne has announced on her BBC Radio Music Breakfast Show that Camden, London will host the 6 Music Festival in 2020.The festival will take place from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 March.Many of 6 Music's much loved presenters will be broadcasting their shows live from Camden, as the station takes over some of the area's most iconic venues for the weekend. Highlights will also be shown on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.There will be events in the day as well as at night, with activity including a series of live performances, spoken word, poetry, Q&A sessions and DJ sets.The full line-up and venue details will be announced in Lauren's show (7.30-10.30am) on Tuesday 21 January 2020.Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Friday 24 January 2020 via the BBC Radio Music website.Paul Rodgers, Head of 6 Music, says: "I'm delighted that 6 Music is coming to Camden in March next year - it's an area with so many musical stories to tell. I hope you'll join us there for our annual celebration of the best alternative music - or tune in to the live broadcasts across BBC 6 Music, BBC Sounds, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer."With a reach of 2.41m listeners (RAJAR Q3, 2019), 6 Music celebrates the alternative spirit of music and culture, bringing together the cutting-edge music of today and the iconic and ground-breaking sounds of the past 50 years. The station's presenters include Amy Lamé, Cerys Matthews, Chris Hawkins, Craig Charles, Don Letts, Gideon Coe, Gilles Peterson, Guy Garvey, Huey Morgan, Iggy Pop, Lauren Laverne, Liz Kershaw, Marc Riley, Mark Radcliffe, Mary Anne Hobbs, Matt Everitt, Nemone, Shaun Keaveny, Steve Lamacq, Stuart Maconie, Tom Ravenscroft and Tom Robinson.Since it began in 2014, the 6 Music Festival has taken place all over the UK, including in Manchester, Tyneside, Bristol, Glasgow and Liverpool and has seen performances from artists such as Anna Calvi, Depeche Mode, Goldfrapp, Hot Chip, Kate Tempest, Little Simz, Primal Scream and slowthai.BBC Radio Music has broadcast from locations across the UK throughout 2019. Lauren Laverne, Steve Lamacq and Mark Radcliffe all broadcast shows from Glastonbury in Pilton, Somerset in June, Cerys Matthews presented a special show WOMAD festival in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, in July. Mary Anne Hobbs broadcast from Jumbo Records in Leeds to mark Record Store Day in April and earlier this month, presented a special show from Margate, Kent, where the winner of this year's Turner Prize was announced as part of 6 Music's Art is Everywhere Season.



