Tyga Collaborates With Los Del Rio To Complete Colorful 'The Mask'-Inspired 'Ayy Macarena' Video!





He then hits the streets of Los Angeles to bust out some more moves alongside two dancers. T-Raww also plays a gangster in the cinematic clip, dressed in a pinstriped suit while smoking a cigar and talking into a giant phone, before engaging in a shootout alongside Los del Río. In the final scene, he rocks all red before knocking out his opponent in an animated fight.



Since its release last month, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tyga brings his latest slapper " Ayy Macarena " to life in the larger-than-life video! The eye-popping visual opens with the originators of the '90s hit, Los del Río, on the mic at a jazz club before cutting to Tyga dressed as Jim Carrey's character from The Mask. Dressed in a yellow zoot suit and wide-brimmed hat, he swoons over his real-life Macarena from a booth before joining her on stage as the crowd marvels at their moves.He then hits the streets of Los Angeles to bust out some more moves alongside two dancers. T-Raww also plays a gangster in the cinematic clip, dressed in a pinstriped suit while smoking a cigar and talking into a giant phone, before engaging in a shootout alongside Los del Río. In the final scene, he rocks all red before knocking out his opponent in an animated fight.Since its release last month, " Ayy Macarena " has generated over 35 million Spotify streams and birthed the viral #MacarenaChallenge. Tyga is gearing up for a new album in the new year, his first as part of a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Records.



