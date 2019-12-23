Michael Heathen Releases Debut Solo Album '#uck Cancer'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The songwriter and producer of hip hop known as Michael Heathen has released his official solo debut LP, "#uck Cancer." The record is a charity release with all proceeds benefiting the medical bills of Heathen's mother and others likewise afflicted.



"#uck Cancer" contains 12 original Michael Heathen tracks for an approximate total listening time of half an hour. Like his other material, it has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the G.L.O.A.T. Ent. record label. Direct, packed with grooves, and surprisingly heartfelt, "#uck Cancer" showcases Michael Heathen as one of the most intriguing hip-hop artists the American South has to offer, and promises he has plenty more where that came from.



In addition to the considerable talents of Michael Heathen, himself, "#uck Cancer" also features two performances by his longtime collaborator, G. Champion.



The Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex's Michael Heathen cites as main artistic influences Led Zeppelin, Tech N9ne, Common, Eminem, Bone Thugs n' Harmony, and Tupac Shakur. Heathen's own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today's music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on verbal gymnastics, gangsta-style instrumentation and enough bass to rattle any license plate, "#uck Cancer" by Michael Heathen has a little something for everybody.



Asked to describe the overall meaning of "#uck Cancer," Michael Heathen writes: "This album was meant to be my first solo album release, and it is. However, it is now transformed into a vessel to give back. All proceeds from the album will be going to my mom to help recoup her medical bills from her fight against breast cancer, the same cancer that took her mother and sister."



The Heathens come from strong stock, however.

"My mom beat the cancer," he writes, "but it still took a toll. I want to be able to help her back to her feet like she always did for me. If, for whatever reason, this album exceeds that type of sales, then the proceeds in excess of my mom's bills will go to help others in similar situations."



"#uck Cancer" by Michael Heathen on the G.L.O.A.T. Ent. label is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, hip hop fans.



