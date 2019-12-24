Super Bowl LIV Is Officially Less Than 54 Days Out And The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Is Offering A Preview Of Super Bowl Live



"Super Bowl LIVE will completely transform Downtown Miami," said Rodney Barreto, MSBHC Chairman. "Our team has worked hard to bring the game to everyone and create a memorable, fun and interactive Super Bowl experience for visitors and residents alike."



Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon will be running from January 25 to February 1, 2020. The fan festival will feature evening concerts at the Amphitheater, a Huddle Down Community Stage, Road to the 11th Super Bowl activation, Tailgate Town featuring a Culinary stage, an Environmental Village, live water shows, evening parades, fireworks and much more. This will be the first time that visitors and the community at large will have the opportunity to celebrate all things Super Bowl at a free-to-the-public event in Downtown Miami.



In addition to Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon, fans will also be able to kick off the biggest week of the year at Super Bowl Opening Night January 27, 2020 at 7pm at Marlins Park and continue to celebrate the culmination of the NFL's 100th season at Super Bowl



SUPER BOWL LIVE DETAILS:

Culminating the star-studded line-up for the Evening Concerts at the Amphitheater, taking place January 31st with JPerry, Walshy's Fire Miami Orchestra and Nu Deco Ensemble and February 1st with Domino Saints will be the world renowned, multi-platinum selling band 'Fitz and the Tantrums'. After "HandClap" — the breakout hit song of Fitz and the Tantrums' career — became something of an unofficial theme song for the NFL, the band was invited to participate in FOX's Super Bowl preshow, along with previous memorable performances at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Audiences will also be able to enjoy songs from premier artists in a variety of music genres.



The Huddle Down Community Stage will feature bands, specialty musicians, dance teams, and visual arts performances providing an opportunity for local artists, schools and youth performers to showcase their talent as well as the culture and diversity of our South Florida community. It will encompass a unique display of talent each day. Full line-up below



The Road to the 11th (pictured above) will feature a regulation size football field as a grand entryway into Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon detailing the rich the history of the past 10 Super Bowls hosted in Miami. A phenomenal opportunity for fans to be able to photograph themselves with larger-than-life footballs portraying the teams and final scores for each of the games.



Tailgate Town featuring the Culinary Stage will take you through the sounds & smells of a true tailgate. Tailgate Town will be an epic pre-game party featuring Celebrity Chefs, tailgating concessions, decorative seating, and games in a family friendly area. Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon guests will have the opportunity to experience the senses of Miami's cuisine and culture at the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Culinary Stage. The stage will feature live cooking exhibits and demonstrations from world-renowned chefs and celebrity guests from the NFL community working together on interactive fan activities. The Culinary Stage will be programmed daily except for Monday and Tuesday with 3-4 culinary demos each day. Other entertainment will be programmed in between and announced closer to the event.



Fans are sure to enjoy a spectacular display of water stunts at the Super Bowl LIVE Water Show. Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon will feature a personal watercraft stunt and freestyle show with a wild array of aerial tricks and dizzying backflips of jet skis, flyboards and water jetpacks. Stunts will include jetpack performers completing tricks up to 70 feet in the air and jet skis hitting amazing tricks, flips and spins up to 15ft high. The experience is led by two-time nationally ranked pro freestyler, Chris Anyzeski, currently 1st place in the United States and 2nd in the world. Members of this demonstration team have performed all over the world, including China, Australia, Japan, Dubai, France, and South America. Super Bowl LIVE will host the shows on Thursday, Friday & Saturday in beautiful Biscayne Bay.



Next up is a showcase for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee's environmental initiative - Ocean to Everglades in the Environmental Village. It will be defined by incorporating elements related our surrounding oceans and the Everglades. The showcase will include environmental sponsor activations from the MSBHC's environmental partners.



The Super Bowl LIVE Evening Parades will feature over 100 performers on Friday and Saturday night full of the rhythmic culture Miami has to offer. Miami's Caribbean Carnival will feature Junkanoos and stunning oversized costumes from our Caribbean community alongside the incredible sounds of Socca beats and Steel Drums. Miami's Latin



To close out the night, following the



The Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon performance lineups by stages are as follows:

*ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE



Huddledown Community Stage

Saturday, January 25th -

11:45 A.M. - 12:15 P.M. Sound Factory

12:30 P.M. - 1:00 P.M. Mariachi Homestead Miami

1:30 P.M. - 2:15 P.M. JECC Bootcamp Jazz

4:00 P.M. - 4:30 P.M. IFE ILE

6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Mojo Ike & Val Woods Experience

8:00 P.M. - 11:00 P.M. High Toleranc

Sunday, January 26th -

12:00 P.M. - 12:30 P.M. Beacon Hill Miami Gardens Drumline

1:00 P.M. - 1:20 P.M. Bamachol Group 1

1:30 P.M. - 1:50 P.M. Bamachol Group 2

2:00 P.M. - 2:30 P.M.

3:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. IKO IKO

4:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M. Guerra Grooves

6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. La Vie

7:30 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. Jimmy Stowe & The Stowaways

Monday, January 27th -

5:00 P.M. - -6:30 P.M. Oriente

7:30 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.

Tuesday, January 28th -

5:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.

7:30 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. Melton Mustafa

Wednesday, January 29th CLOSED

Thursday, January 30th -

5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Cortadito

6:30 P.M. - 7:45 P.M. High Tolerance

8:45 P.M. - 10:00 P.M. Samantha Russell Band

Friday, January 31st -

1:00 P.M. - 1:30 P.M. Papaloko Drum Society

2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. Wildfire Band

3:30 P.M. - 4:30 P.M.

5:30 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. Stef Silva

8:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. Innasense

9:30 P.M. - 11:00 P.M.

Saturday, February 1st -

12:00 P.M. - 12:30 P.M. Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida

12:30 P.M. - 1:00 P.M. New Century Dance Company

1:30 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. Curbstone

3:30 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. Gaucho "Los Latigos Santiguanos"

4:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. Luis Bofill

6:00 P.M. - 7 P.M. Spam Allstars

8:00 P.M.- 9:00 P.M. Suenalo

9:30 P.M. - 11:00 P.M.



Amphitheater Stage

Friday, January 31st -

8:00 P.M.

Opening Act- J Perry

Headliner: Walshy's Fire Miami Orchestra featuring Nu Deco Ensemble

Saturday, February 1st -

1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M

AFC/NFC Team Pep Rallies

8:00 P.M

Opening Act: Domino Saints

Headliner: Fitz & the Tantrums



The Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon hours of operations are as follows:

Saturday, January 25th - 11:00 A.M. - 11:00 P.M.

Sunday, January 26th - 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M.

Monday, January 27th - 4:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.

Tuesday, January 28th - 4:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.

Wednesday, January 29th CLOSED

Thursday, January 30th - 4:00 P.M. - 11:00 P.M.

Friday, January 31st - 11:00 A.M. - 11:00 P.M.

Saturday, February 1st - 11:00 A.M. - 11:00 P.M.

*Renderings of LIVE to be released in January New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate the official 54-day countdown to Super Bowl LIV, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee (MSBHC) offers an overview about Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon, the free-to-the-public weeklong fan festival which will showcase Miami's vibrant culture and music scene, which is taking over all of Bayfront Park during Super Bowl week."Super Bowl LIVE will completely transform Downtown Miami," said Rodney Barreto, MSBHC Chairman. "Our team has worked hard to bring the game to everyone and create a memorable, fun and interactive Super Bowl experience for visitors and residents alike."Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon will be running from January 25 to February 1, 2020. The fan festival will feature evening concerts at the Amphitheater, a Huddle Down Community Stage, Road to the 11th Super Bowl activation, Tailgate Town featuring a Culinary stage, an Environmental Village, live water shows, evening parades, fireworks and much more. This will be the first time that visitors and the community at large will have the opportunity to celebrate all things Super Bowl at a free-to-the-public event in Downtown Miami.In addition to Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon, fans will also be able to kick off the biggest week of the year at Super Bowl Opening Night January 27, 2020 at 7pm at Marlins Park and continue to celebrate the culmination of the NFL's 100th season at Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Super Bowl Experience will open on January 25, 2020, featuring interactive games, autograph sessions and more. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info.SUPER BOWL LIVE DETAILS:Culminating the star-studded line-up for the Evening Concerts at the Amphitheater, taking place January 31st with JPerry, Walshy's Fire Miami Orchestra and Nu Deco Ensemble and February 1st with Domino Saints will be the world renowned, multi-platinum selling band 'Fitz and the Tantrums'. After "HandClap" — the breakout hit song of Fitz and the Tantrums' career — became something of an unofficial theme song for the NFL, the band was invited to participate in FOX's Super Bowl preshow, along with previous memorable performances at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Audiences will also be able to enjoy songs from premier artists in a variety of music genres.The Huddle Down Community Stage will feature bands, specialty musicians, dance teams, and visual arts performances providing an opportunity for local artists, schools and youth performers to showcase their talent as well as the culture and diversity of our South Florida community. It will encompass a unique display of talent each day. Full line-up belowThe Road to the 11th (pictured above) will feature a regulation size football field as a grand entryway into Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon detailing the rich the history of the past 10 Super Bowls hosted in Miami. A phenomenal opportunity for fans to be able to photograph themselves with larger-than-life footballs portraying the teams and final scores for each of the games.Tailgate Town featuring the Culinary Stage will take you through the sounds & smells of a true tailgate. Tailgate Town will be an epic pre-game party featuring Celebrity Chefs, tailgating concessions, decorative seating, and games in a family friendly area. Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon guests will have the opportunity to experience the senses of Miami's cuisine and culture at the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Culinary Stage. The stage will feature live cooking exhibits and demonstrations from world-renowned chefs and celebrity guests from the NFL community working together on interactive fan activities. The Culinary Stage will be programmed daily except for Monday and Tuesday with 3-4 culinary demos each day. Other entertainment will be programmed in between and announced closer to the event.Fans are sure to enjoy a spectacular display of water stunts at the Super Bowl LIVE Water Show. Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon will feature a personal watercraft stunt and freestyle show with a wild array of aerial tricks and dizzying backflips of jet skis, flyboards and water jetpacks. Stunts will include jetpack performers completing tricks up to 70 feet in the air and jet skis hitting amazing tricks, flips and spins up to 15ft high. The experience is led by two-time nationally ranked pro freestyler, Chris Anyzeski, currently 1st place in the United States and 2nd in the world. Members of this demonstration team have performed all over the world, including China, Australia, Japan, Dubai, France, and South America. Super Bowl LIVE will host the shows on Thursday, Friday & Saturday in beautiful Biscayne Bay.Next up is a showcase for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee's environmental initiative - Ocean to Everglades in the Environmental Village. It will be defined by incorporating elements related our surrounding oceans and the Everglades. The showcase will include environmental sponsor activations from the MSBHC's environmental partners.The Super Bowl LIVE Evening Parades will feature over 100 performers on Friday and Saturday night full of the rhythmic culture Miami has to offer. Miami's Caribbean Carnival will feature Junkanoos and stunning oversized costumes from our Caribbean community alongside the incredible sounds of Socca beats and Steel Drums. Miami's Latin Parade will feature Brazilian Samba Dancers & Rhythm Beaters "Batucada", the acrobatic dance of Capoeira and the incredible costumes of Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina. These parades will celebrate Miami's rich cultural diversity.To close out the night, following the Parade and Concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, Biscayne Bay will light up in a spectacular Fireworks Show illuminating the sky over Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon.The Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon performance lineups by stages are as follows:*ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGEHuddledown Community StageSaturday, January 25th -11:45 A.M. - 12:15 P.M. Sound Factory12:30 P.M. - 1:00 P.M. Mariachi Homestead Miami1:30 P.M. - 2:15 P.M. JECC Bootcamp Jazz4:00 P.M. - 4:30 P.M. IFE ILE6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Mojo Ike & Val Woods Experience8:00 P.M. - 11:00 P.M. High TolerancSunday, January 26th -12:00 P.M. - 12:30 P.M. Beacon Hill Miami Gardens Drumline1:00 P.M. - 1:20 P.M. Bamachol Group 11:30 P.M. - 1:50 P.M. Bamachol Group 22:00 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. Little Dreamers3:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. IKO IKO4:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M. Guerra Grooves6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. La Vie7:30 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. Jimmy Stowe & The StowawaysMonday, January 27th -5:00 P.M. - -6:30 P.M. Oriente7:30 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. George Tandy w/ Jam BandTuesday, January 28th -5:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. Stereo Mix7:30 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. Melton MustafaWednesday, January 29th CLOSEDThursday, January 30th -5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Cortadito6:30 P.M. - 7:45 P.M. High Tolerance8:45 P.M. - 10:00 P.M. Samantha Russell BandFriday, January 31st -1:00 P.M. - 1:30 P.M. Papaloko Drum Society2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. Wildfire Band3:30 P.M. - 4:30 P.M. Jesse Jones Jr.5:30 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. Stef Silva8:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. Innasense9:30 P.M. - 11:00 P.M. Dream on BandSaturday, February 1st -12:00 P.M. - 12:30 P.M. Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida12:30 P.M. - 1:00 P.M. New Century Dance Company1:30 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. Curbstone3:30 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. Gaucho "Los Latigos Santiguanos"4:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. Luis Bofill6:00 P.M. - 7 P.M. Spam Allstars8:00 P.M.- 9:00 P.M. Suenalo9:30 P.M. - 11:00 P.M. Carlos Oliva & Los Sobrinos del JuezAmphitheater StageFriday, January 31st -8:00 P.M.Opening Act- J PerryHeadliner: Walshy's Fire Miami Orchestra featuring Nu Deco EnsembleSaturday, February 1st -1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.MAFC/NFC Team Pep Rallies8:00 P.MOpening Act: Domino SaintsHeadliner: Fitz & the TantrumsThe Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon hours of operations are as follows:Saturday, January 25th - 11:00 A.M. - 11:00 P.M.Sunday, January 26th - 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M.Monday, January 27th - 4:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.Tuesday, January 28th - 4:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.Wednesday, January 29th CLOSEDThursday, January 30th - 4:00 P.M. - 11:00 P.M.Friday, January 31st - 11:00 A.M. - 11:00 P.M.Saturday, February 1st - 11:00 A.M. - 11:00 P.M.*Renderings of LIVE to be released in January



