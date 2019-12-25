Platinum-Selling Canadian Country Duo The Reklaws Releases Inspiring New Video For Single "Roots"



2019 has been nothing short of a humbling year for the duo; completing their first national tour with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today as Canadians across the country countdown in anticipation to the start of the 2020 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, the CCMA Award-winning duo, The Reklaws, have released a brand new video for their anthemic hit song " Roots ". The song will serve as the official TSN World Juniors Song and will be featured throughout TSN's live coverage of the tournament for a second consecutive year after becoming a crowd favourite, both on and off the ice, in 2018. Watch the new video, which will make its broadcast premiere during the highly anticipated Team Canada vs. Team USA game on December 26th at 12 noon EST on TSN, here:/thereklaws.lnk.to/roots. Roots " was written by Jenna and Stuart Walker (The Reklaws), with Jenson Vaughan (First Time, This is What It Feels Like and Massimo Alonzi), released via Universal Music."We come from a hockey family and we've grown up watching and playing the sport. To have 'Roots' be named the TSN World Juniors song for the second year in a row is a dream come true," said Jenna Walker. "It's such a special and meaningful song to us, so for Canadians across the country to have embraced like they have, is surreal. The message behind 'Roots' reminds each of us that no matter how far you get or how many lucky breaks you have in this life, always be thankful and reminded of what got you there in the first place."Raised on their family farm in rural Ontario, Jenna and Stuart Walker, signed their first major record deal with Universal Music in 2017. Their second single "Long Live the Night" kicked off what would become a massive 2018. Beyond rapidly achieving platinum-certification, the single would become the most-streamed domestic song of all Canadian country artists released in 2018, win the 2019 CCMA for top-selling Canadian single of the year and it was selected as the theme song for the Canadian Football League's ("CFL") Thursday Night Football for the 2018 & 2019 seasons.The momentum continued to build with the release of their debut EP, "Feels Like That", which was awarded the 2019 CCMA for Album of the year. The title single, "Feels Like That" was also the Reklaws first #1 at Canadian Country Radio and is certified Gold in Canada.2019 has been nothing short of a humbling year for the duo; completing their first national tour with Dean Brody and Dallas Smith, earning their first JUNO nomination for "Country Album of The Year", releasing their first full-length album, and receiving their 3rd Gold Single for "I Do Too". Already amassing over 70-million global streams, The Reklaws are poised to be Country's next superstars.



