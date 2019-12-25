Hunter Parrish & Elli K Share Holiday Collaboration 'My Everything'





For more information: www.ellikmusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The holiday season is a time to bring everyone together. Why not through the universal power of music? South Korean artist Elli K recently partners up with notable actor and singer Hunter Parrish for her new Christmas love song " My Everything ".Hunter Parrish, known for his stage performances as " Jesus " in Godspell and his Broadway debut as "Melchior," in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Spring Awakening, joins Elli K to create a moment in music that feels enchanting and humble. With a blend of orchestral elements and sirene classic pop influences, " My Everything " is refreshing for the holidays. Yet, it creates a familiar tone of warmth only felt during this holiday season. The duet is balanced beautifully between the two vocalists and continues the message of love's infinite forms.Elli K and Hunter Parrish also collaborated on a music video to further amplify the lyricism of new love. Filmed, and recorded, at Capitol Studios in Hollywood CA, the music video transitions from the moment of love blossoming to a beautifully raw moment between to accomplished vocalists giving it their all. This collaboration between Hunter Parrish and Elli K proves to be pure magic! My Everything " is the third single off Elli K's upcoming album Love Collage. The full record will officially release in early January 2020. Check out the new music video for " My Everything " and be sure to follow Elli K on social media to get exclusives, including an upcoming announcement for a once in a lifetime opportunity.For more information: www.ellikmusic.com



