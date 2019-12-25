Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 25/12/2019

Hunter Parrish & Elli K Share Holiday Collaboration 'My Everything'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The holiday season is a time to bring everyone together. Why not through the universal power of music? South Korean artist Elli K recently partners up with notable actor and singer Hunter Parrish for her new Christmas love song "My Everything".

Hunter Parrish, known for his stage performances as "Jesus" in Godspell and his Broadway debut as "Melchior," in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Spring Awakening, joins Elli K to create a moment in music that feels enchanting and humble. With a blend of orchestral elements and sirene classic pop influences, "My Everything" is refreshing for the holidays. Yet, it creates a familiar tone of warmth only felt during this holiday season. The duet is balanced beautifully between the two vocalists and continues the message of love's infinite forms.

Elli K and Hunter Parrish also collaborated on a music video to further amplify the lyricism of new love. Filmed, and recorded, at Capitol Studios in Hollywood CA, the music video transitions from the moment of love blossoming to a beautifully raw moment between to accomplished vocalists giving it their all. This collaboration between Hunter Parrish and Elli K proves to be pure magic!

"My Everything" is the third single off Elli K's upcoming album Love Collage. The full record will officially release in early January 2020. Check out the new music video for "My Everything" and be sure to follow Elli K on social media to get exclusives, including an upcoming announcement for a once in a lifetime opportunity.
For more information: www.ellikmusic.com






