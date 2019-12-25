Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 25/12/2019

Daniele Alan-Carter Presents Cover Of 'Into The Unknown' From Frozen II

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After releasing five years ago his pop male cover of "Let It Go", that was an unexpected overnight YouTube success (today over 700.000 views) thanks especially to the support of the website BroadwayWorld that published the video in their front page, Daniele Alan-Carter is presenting a Pop Male cover of the new Frozen single: "INTO THE UKNOWN", in the Panic! At the disco arrangement.

The song was produced by Tokota Music and the videoclip shot and edited by Jordan Adcock and Lauren Nicholls.

"I listened to the new frozen song for the first time before the movie was released, and I felt the same thing that I happened to feel when I listened to Demi Lovato's version of Let It Go: it just gave me chills and couldn't stop listening to it! I was on the train and I listened to it in loop for about an hour. There's something magical about this movies that speak to me and to my soul, there's a connection that goes beyond words. So I decided that was time for me to record a proper video (thing that the last time I didn't do as I was not expecting that cover to go viral) and make the Frozen mania live in me and in central London once more, where the Broadway show is going to have its West End debut in a few months!

It's an amazing song and I am so devoted to Disney and these animation movies in particular, that it felt natural to jump on this Frozen adventure!"






