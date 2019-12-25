Milky Chance Will Embark On North American Tour In 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following the release of their album "Mind The Moon," Milky
Chance have announced tour dates for 2020.
Milky
Chance is a German folk music group. Clemens
Rehbein, Philipp Dausch, Antonio Greger, and Sebastian Schmidt
make up the band.
Milky
Chance 2020 Tour Dates:
March 23 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
March 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 26 - Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor
March 27 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
April 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
April 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
April 15 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings
Theatre
April 16 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
April 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 18 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
April 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
April 21 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 22 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
April 23 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
April 24 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
April 25 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
April 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
April 28 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
May 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte
May 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta
May 15 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
May 16 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
May 18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine
Theater
May 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern