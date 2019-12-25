Tanya Tucker Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tanya Tucker is going on tour with rising female country music stars in 2020. See below for a full list of tour dates!
Tucker is nominated for several 2020 Grammy awards for her album "While I'm Living." The name of the tour comes from a song on the album: "Bring My Flowers Now."

Tanya Tucker, 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour Dates:
Feb. 5 - Vienna, Va. @ The Barns at Wolf Trap ~
Feb. 6 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live ~
Feb. 7 - New York City @ Town Hall ~*
Feb. 20 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley's Memphis ~
Feb. 21 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre ~
Feb. 22 - Wichita, Kan. @ TempleLive ~
Feb. 24 - Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note ~
Feb. 25 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre ~
Feb. 27 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District ~
Feb. 28 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Theatre ~
Feb. 29 - Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center
March 3 - Guelph, Ontario, Canada @ River Run Centre ^
March 5 - St Catharines, Ontario, Canada @ FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre ^
March 6 - Woodstock, N.Y. @ Levon Helm Studios ^
March 7 - Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Theatre ^
March 26 - Dallas, Texas @ Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater #
March 29 - Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater #
Apr 22 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ The Fremont Theater +
Apr 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
May 9 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Event Center
May 13 - Roanoke, Va. @ Jefferson Center @
May 15 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre @
May 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre @
May 17 - Boston, Mass. @ The Wilbur Theatre @
May 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues @
May 21 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall @
May 22 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg at the Center for the Performing Arts @
May 30 - Beaver Dam, Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater &+
June 4 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore
June 5 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Crest Theatre *
June 6 - Minden, Nev. @ Carson Valley Inn Casino TJ's Corral Outdoor Amphitheater *
June 8 - Red Bluff, Calif. @ State Theatre for the Arts *
June 10 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
June 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Vogue Theatre *
June 13 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Bing Crosby Theater *
June 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
* Aubrie Sellers
~ Brandy Clark
# Erin Enderlin
+ Hailey Whitters
^ Madison Kozak
@ Walker County
& Shooter Jennings






