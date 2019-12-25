Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 25/12/2019

Airbourne Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Airbourne Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian rockers Airbourne will embark on the first North American tour in support of their riff-roaring new album (and fifth overall) Boneshaker, out now via Spinefarm Records. The spring tour kicks off April 20 in New York City and concludes on May 23 in Montreal. The trek includes appearances at several major rock festivals, such as Sonic Temple and Epicenter. All dates are below.

"We're mega pumped up to the max to bring the 'Boneshaker World Tour' to the USA," says frontman and guitarist Joel O'Keeffe. "We've been blazing non-stop across Europe and Australasia and now we're coming your way USA to kick your ass!"

AIRBOURNE ON TOUR:
4/30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
5/1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
5/2 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
5/3 - Concord, NC - Epicenter Festival*
5/6 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock/House of Blues
5/7 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum
5/9 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
5/10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*
5/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
5/12 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
5/14 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*
5/18 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
5/19 - London, ON - London Music Hall
5/20 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
5/22 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
5/23 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
*Festival Date






Most read news of the week
C Z A R I N A Unleashes Remix LP "Decoded" Featuring International Synthwave and EDM Stars
"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" The Iconic #1 Christmas Song To Ring In The Holidays
Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings Of Leon, And Maren Morris To Perform At The 30th Anniversary Jas Labor Day Experience
The Stadium Tour Summer 2020: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, With Poison And Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Adds Additional Dates
Mighty Announces Launch Of Amazon Music On Its Phone-Free Streaming Music Player
Italian Producer, Marco Dalla Villa, Shares Music Video For EDM Banger
Maroon 5 Releases Remixes For Single 'Memories'
Who's Headed For The Christmas Number One In The Uk?
Color Quest AR Children's Healthcare App Passes 1 Million Downloads
The Score Unveils New Single "Bulletproof" Featuring Xylo
Why Casino Royale Is The Greatest Blockbuster Of The 21st Century
Radiohead Have Uploaded Their Entire Discography To YouTube
Krewella Releases New Music Video For 'Good On You'
Why There's 'nN Magic Bullet' Solution To Music Industry's Distribution Problem
Lana Del Rey Shares Norman Fucking Rockwell! Video




© 2001-2019
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0325789 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0077328681945801 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how