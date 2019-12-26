Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
26/12/2019

Comscore Shows Top Music Apps Account For Almost All Time Spent With Music On Mobile

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Comscore) In continued research beyond its recent 2019 "Global State of Mobile" report, Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, uncovered additional critical insights around mobile music streaming.

Comscore mobile audience insights show that:
Mobile apps monopolize the time spent on music platforms
Paid users spend more time per month engaging with music streaming apps than free users do
This recent Comscore mobile research looked at how U.S. audiences engage with mobile music apps, including iHeartRadio, Pandora, Soundcloud, Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play Music, discussed how their audiences vary across mobile web and app, and examined time spent by consumers - including a look at the difference between free and paid users and their tolerance for advertising.

"The mobile music streaming market appears to be a classic 'winner-take-all' scenario," said Kelly Lewis, Comscore Product Manager. "Most users are likely locked-in to one or two services, leaving little room for growth by smaller platforms beyond niche market offerings."

To read the full findings of this additional research, click here: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Presentations-and-Whitepapers/2019/Global-State-of-Mobile

The 2019 "Global State of Mobile Report" report uses multi-platform data from 10 international markets (U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, and U.K.) to demonstrate a global and local perspective on changing mobile usage.

To download the 2019 "Global State of Mobile Report," please visit: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Presentations-and-Whitepapers/2019/Global-State-of-Mobile.

To learn more about how Comscore can help you succeed in a mobile-first world, please contact us.

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.






