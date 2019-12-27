Cai Xukun And Jony J To Join iQIYI's Original Varity Show "Youth With You Season 2"





is an idol-selection show that brings together female idol trainees for training and competition, of which at the end, only a few girls are selected through viewers' votes to debut as an idol group. Previously, iQIYI announced at its annual iJOY Conference that Lisa, the member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, will join as the Show's mentor, generated heated discussions both in China and abroad. Having developed a unique trainee selection and operations system, iQIYI has produced successful boy groups such as NINEPERCENT and UNINE through its original reality shows, and has been devoted to leading Chinese youth culture by producing hit original variety shows including Idol Producer, Youth with You and The Rap of China.



will be exclusively streamed on iQIYI's platform in Q1 2020. Thanks to its strong influence among younger generations and its endeavors to promote China's youth culture, the Show has received great recognitions from the industry as being selected onto the 2020 Power List of Making Film Together and awarded with "Most Anticipated Variety Show" from Entertainment Capital, both of which are popular Chinese entertainment media.



About iQIYI, Inc.

