News
Metal / Hard Rock 27/12/2019

Game Zero Unleashes 'W.A.R. - We Are Right' Album Cover, Tracklist & Release Date

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian Hard Rock/Modern Metal band, GAME ZERO, have announced the release of their second album 'W.A.R. - WE ARE RIGHT' on February 28th, 2020 via ART GATES RECORDS.

The cover artwork has been designed by Fabio Timpanaro (Deathstars, Ancient, The Foreshadowing); visual concept by Alessandro 'Alexincubus' Pallotta.

Tracklist as follows:
1. We Are Right
2. Goodbye
3. You've Got To Move On
4. Don't You 5. Believe
6. The Ghost
7. Compromise
8. The Stranger
9. Blow Me Away
10. You Choke Me
11. Lying
12. Full of Nothing
'W.A.R. - WE ARE RIGHT' has been recorded at The Form Studio 2.0/Studio Compresso mixed and produced by Antonio Aronne, mastered at Elephant Mastering by Riccardo Parenti. Vocals Production by Enrico 'Erk' Scutti.

GAME ZERO is:
Mark Wright - Vocals, Rhythm guitars
AlexIncubus - Lead guitars
Dave J - Drum
Acey Guns - Bass guitar
GAME ZERO is a modern metal band formed back in 2013 who combine classic and modern metal elements creating songs with powerful riffs and evocative melodies. Introspective and intimate lyrics with a huge, unique sound create a well distinctive band's trade mark. Founded by AlexIncubus (former Theatres des Vampires) and Mark Wright, the band recorded and published its first album "Rise" in 2015 with the label Agoge Records.

The first single 'The city with no ends' was selected and included in the soundtrack of the animated feature 'East end', released in 2017 in Italian cinemas and screened at major European film festivals such Cannes Film Festival. 'The city with no ends' music video got several awards overseas, ranking in the top spots of the film festival in Miami and Los Angeles (USA).

Between 2016 and 2017 GAME ZERO did their first European tour sharing the stage with bands like Sabaton and Equilibrium. On July 2018 GAME ZERO played at Faine Misto Festival, with many artists like the Queen of Metal Tarja Turunen, The Rasmus, Oomph, Betraying the Martyris, Amaranthe, Dope, Vader, Infected Rain and many more. On March 2019 GAME ZERO played as main support for Amorphis plus some shows in Latvia.

GAME ZERO have signed a contract with Art Gates Records (Spain) who will release their new album 'W.A.R. - WE ARE RIGHT' in February 2020.

www.gamezeroband.com
www.facebook.com/gamezeroband
www.instagram.com/gamezeroband
www.artgatesrecords.com






