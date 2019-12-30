How Do You Find The Guitar Chords For Top 40 Songs?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The songs that appear in the top 40 are the ones that are most frequently broadcast or the best-selling ones. They're the ones you hear playing all the time when you're driving in the car, when you're shopping at the store, or when you're listening to a music streaming service such as Spotify.

With as frequently as they're played, there's little wonder that guitarists might want to learn how to play them on their own. These songs are catchy and fun and popular.

In fact, many musicians learn how to play a song and then feature themselves playing it on social media. Sometimes they even use their own creativity to make an entirely different version of the song, such as by taking a rap song and creating an acoustic version.

Can you play a top 40 song?

If you want to learn how to play a top 40 song for your friends or for your YouTube channel, you might be wondering where to get started. Do people just pick up an instrument and randomly experiment with sounds until they have something that sounds similar to a song?

Well, no. While some people might be able to hear the sounds of a song and replicate them on an instrument, the majority of people need access to the chords of a song before they start playing.

If you're wondering whether it is legal to play a top 40 song in public or to showcase on social media, the answer is (generally) yes, as long as you're not claiming that you wrote the original song. You have to get credit to the artist, even if you're playing a cover version of the song.

How do I find guitar chords?

If you want to learn how to play a top 40 song on your guitar, all you have to do is look online! There are plenty of sites, such as Chordify, that will provide you with the chords for guitar portions of songs. You can then take the chords and learn them.

If you're playing in a band, it is possible to get the chords or tabs for other instruments as well. Depending on how popular the song is, you may have to pay to gain access to them.

The nice thing about purchasing chords through a site is that you'll be able to print out music sheets or display the chords electronically.

I've never played a guitar before⁠—what should I do?

If you've never played the guitar before but really want to learn how to play a top 40 song, you're going to need to start with the basics. This means deciding whether or not you want to play an acoustic or electric guitar, learning the strings, learning how to maintain your guitar, and learning a few basic chords.

You probably won't be ready to immediately pick up a guitar and play a hit song, but that is okay. You can work with a guitar teacher, watch Youtube videos, or use a guide to help you learn.

Not everyone learns how to play the guitar at the same pace. Some people might be able to figure out how to play a song after a few weeks of lessons. Other people might need a few months.

The most important part of learning to play the guitar is to make sure it is fun for you. Take your time and don't give up. Soon, you'll be ready to rock those top 40 songs!

How can I record my music for YouTube?

If you've learned how to play Meghan Trainor's newest hit and want to share your version with the world, you're going to want equipment that allows you to record a high-quality version of the song. You don't want to upload a version where the sound is muffled or the video is blurry.

Some people do record through a webcam or with their phone, but if you're serious about wanting to attract people to your channel, you're going to want to purchase a camera that records in HD and a recording microphone.

Once you've recorded the song, you may also want to edit the video to enhance the sounds. Then, upload it to your channel, write a description that credits the original artist, and share your music with the world!

Conclusion

Learning to play a top 40 song and sharing it with the world is possible! All you need is a little creativity, the right equipment, and the chords. Get out there and begin creating your own covers.