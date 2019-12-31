Carrie Underwood Steps Down As CMA Host After 12 Years





Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 "American Idol" win to become a true multiformat, multimedia superstar, spanning achievements in music, television and film. A seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner, she has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 27 No. 1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is stepping down from her duties as host of the Country Music Awards. In November, Underwood hosted her final CMA Awards, with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Underwood shared hosting duties for 11 years with fellow musician Brad Paisley.Of her departure the singer wrote, "I'm so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I've got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. #blessed #MemorableMoments."Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 "American Idol" win to become a true multiformat, multimedia superstar, spanning achievements in music, television and film. A seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner, she has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 27 No. 1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote.



