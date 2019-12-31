Laguna Playhouse Presents "A Rockin' New Decade"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Laguna Playhouse presents five fantastic ways for you to start the new year (and the new decade) in exceptional musical style! Five amazing musical experiences are coming your way that celebrate these iconic artists; Eagles, The Beach Boys, Johnny Cash, Tina Turner
and The Rat Pack
beginning Thursday, January 9, 2020 and continuing through Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.
The "A ROCKIN' NEW DECADE" Shows are:
ONE OF THESE NIGHTS - The Music
of the Eagles
January 9 - 12, 2020
ONE OF THESE NIGHTS takes the audience on a journey through the Eagles' extraordinary catalog. The show features the band's greatest hits like "Hotel California," "Desperado," "Lyin' Eyes," "Life In The Fast Lane," "Take It Easy," "Already Gone," "One Of These Nights" and many others - all presented in a highly entertaining production with uncanny accuracy.
SURFIN'- The Music
of The Beach Boys
January 23 - 26, 2020
Hosted by KRTH101 Radio
Legend, Brian Beirne, Mr. Rock N' Roll
Surfin' is a faithful recreation of what it would have been like to see The Beach Boys
live, in concert, in their prime. The incomparable beauty of their vocal harmonies, the crashing back beat of Dennis
Wilson's drums, the soaring surf guitar of Carl Wilson, and the genius of Brian Wilson's music, the uniband choreography, the Fender guitar line up, the famous custom striped shirts, right down to the black suede Beach Boys
boots, it's all here. Surfin' is comprised of 5 professional musicians - all of whom have played with major rock artists, including one of our members who toured with the real Beach Boys
and has been a long-standing member of the Brian Wilson
Band.
FOLSOM PRISON LIVE - The Music
of Johnny Cash
January 29 - February 1, 2020
In 1968, Johnny Cash
walked on stage at Folsom State
Prison, California and for the first time ever uttered his immortal words "Hello, I'm Johnny Cash." Already a worldwide superstar, that iconic phrase and the 45-minute live album that followed, cemented Cash as a legend of popular culture and began his rise to the heights of fame over the next three years that has rarely been equaled. "Live at Folsom Prison" was named at number 88 on "Rolling Stone
" magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. This tribute will be bringing you this iconic album in its entirety cover to cover, as well as feature a set of the greatest hits from throughout his entire career. The show will also include June Carter and Carl Perkins who also performed at that concert.
TINA LIVE: A Tribute to Tina Turner
February 6 - February 9, 2020
Cookie Watkins brings more than a celebrity impersonation to her performance. An international touring Tribute Artist, Cookie has entertained hundreds of thousands of Tina Turner
fans around the world. Music
has been Cookie's mainstay since Duke Ellington brought her onstage to warble out a few tunes at the ripe age of fourteen. No stranger to Broadway, Cookie also performed in hit stage musicals like Guys & Dolls, Sweet Charity, and Hairbefore touring with the original cast of Beehive and Marie Wilson. There is no other Tina Turner
impersonator on the planet that comes close. That's why Cookie Watkins was hand selected by "Legends in Concert," "The Next Best Thing" TV show and many other shows nationwide to be their Tina Turner
Tribute Impersonator! She is Simply the Best! Cookie allows the audience to savor the saucy effects of Tina's "Higher
" before a seamless transition to the throaty "Better Be Good to Me" followed by "What's Love Got To Do With It?". But Cookie and her audience know nothing tops the high-energy stand-up hit and closer "Proud Mary," and that is exactly what Cookie does Tina: "Proud!"
DIRECT FROM LAS VEGAS - THE PACK IS BACK
February 13 - February 16, 2020
Return to the glory of 1960's Las Vegas
when a trio of friends, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin
and Sammy Davis Jr. teamed up to play and perform together and take the world by storm. Sebastian
Anzaldo (Frank Sinatra), Andy DiMino (Dean Martin) and Lambus Dean (Sammy Davis, Jr.) bring to life the iconic songs, great laughs and the spirit of those legendary performers. Get serenaded by Sinatra faves like "Come Fly With Me'" and "My Way," Dino's great songs like "Volare
" and "Everybody Loves Somebody" and Sammy Davis, Jr. singing "Mr. Bojangles" and "The Candy Man." Come and see why, generations later, the legendary Rat Pack
continues to be a major influence, even today.
Tickets range from $50 - $65 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.