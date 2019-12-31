Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 31/12/2019

Watch The 'Damn I Love This Friday Night' Music Video From Cake

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's Friday night and your friends are forcing you to leave the house.
Watch the lyric video for Quarter Life Poetry's "Damn I Love This Friday Night" on Top40-Charts.com!

Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing and authentic. (Not to mention, totally gif-able!)






