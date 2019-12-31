MONO Inc. Announces 11th Studio Album 'The Book Of Fire 'Tease Singles





04.04.20 - Hamburg, Sporthalle New York, NY (Top40 Charts) German alternative-gothic rockers MONO INC. have announced their eleventh studio album 'The Book Of Fire', delivering a saga of blazing flames, rigorous persecution and bloody torture. The new long-play will be released on January 24, 2020. Ahead of this, they are previewing the first singles 'Louder Than Hell' and 'The Book of Fire'.Formed in 2000 and based in Hamburg, MONO INC. are Martin Engler (vocals ), Katha Mia (drums), Carl Fornia (guitars ) and Manuel Antoni (bass). This album follows up 'Welcome to Hell', which was released in July 2018.The new album features contributions by Tilo Wolff (Lacrimosa) and Teufel (Tanzwut). MONO INC.'s previous studio-albums all placed in the Top 6 of the German charts or higher.This sound phenomenon of this long-play takes you to a time of burning stakes. A time where scholars ran for their lives and ultimate existence. A time when knowledge gained over centuries was systematically erased. A time of the inquisition.This new concept album from MONO INC. sheds light onto the story of the 'Book Of Fire', a mystical artefact containing the secret knowledge of centuries and chose a young healer to be its new owner in the dark middle-ages.The persecution, sorrow and suffering that the bloodthirsty inquisition inflicted on her and her fight for freedom are wrapped up in a terrific way by these four musicians, formed around mastermind Martin Engler. This is heavier than ever before, but not without the band's well-known, emotional depth.From the very first sounds, you get pulled into an emotional roller-coaster, carried by epic anthems. You may shed tears over these soulful ballads and celebrate when heavy guitars and the angelic voice of drummer Katha Mia unite in perfect harmony.But the concept of this album is perhaps too refined, too good to not make more of it. Thus, the band sets new standards by telling the whole story of the young healer Aellin in their first ever earbook, covering the whole tragedy of the inquisition era in 12 captivating chapters.And if that's not enough, you can also listen to the story in the audio-book version, read by no other than Katha Mia and Martin Engler with his soothing, smoky voice, accompanied by the heart-warming melodies from 'The Book Of Fire' album on piano.With their heaviest album ever, MONO INC. will take you with them to the somber time of the Inquisition, illuminated only by the torchlights of the henchman. Dive into the story of the witch on CD/DVD. In Europe, it is also available on vinyl and, for the first time ever, in an earbook (German only). Witness the whole tragedy of lost wisdom and humanity from the front-row seat.The singles 'Louder Than Hell' and 'The Book of Fire' are now available through online stores such as Apple Music and for streaming via Spotify. As of January 24, 'The Book of Fire' LP will be released via SPV / NoCut in Europe and ADA / Entertainment One in North America. However, it is already available for pre-order. MONO INC. will be supporting this album with an extensive tour including 13 dates in March and April.TRACKLISTING - CD:1. The Book of Fire2. Louder Than Hell3. Warriors4. Shining Light (feat. Tilo Wolff)5. Where The Raven Flies6. The Last Crusade7. Death or Life8. Nemesis9. Right for The Devil (Feat. Tanzwut)10. Run for Your Life11. The Gods of Love12. What Have We DoneTHE BOOK OF FIRE TOUR' 202006.03.20 - Münster, Skaters Palace07.03.20 - Köln, Carlswerk Victoria12.03.20 - München, Backstage Werk13.03.20 - Nürnberg, Z-Bau14.03.20 - Wiesbaden, Schlachthof15.03.20 - Pratteln, Z720.03.20 - Berlin, Columbia Halle21.03.20 - Leipzig, Haus Auensee27.03.20 - Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle28.03.20 - Stuttgart, Im Wizemann29.03.20 - Saarbrücken, Garage03.04.20 - Hannover, Pavillon04.04.20 - Hamburg, Sporthalle



