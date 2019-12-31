Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 31/12/2019

Lauren Alaina To Perform On Fox's New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lauren Alaina will take the stage, alongside previously announced performers LL Cool J Featuring DJ Z-Trip, Village People, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, The Killers and Tyga, to help ring in 2020.

Platinum-selling star Lauren Alaina's latest number, "Getting Good," is playing now on country radio. The song follows "Ladies in the '90s," a song that pays homage to some of Lauren's biggest female role models, from Shania Twain and Faith Hill to Britney Spears, TLC and more. Alaina's critically acclaimed sophomore album, "Road Less Traveled," became the top-streamed female country album release of 2017. The collection of 12 songs, all written by the young star, includes her first No. 1 smash, "Road Less Traveled," the Top 25 hit "Doin' Fine" and the deeply personal and inspiring "Three."
She has received multiple nominations for the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, TEEN CHOICE Awards, Radio Disney Awards and Billboard Music Awards, including taking home last year's ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year Award and CMT Collaborative Video of the Year Award for "What Ifs," the 4x Platinum-selling No. 1 hit with childhood friend, Kane Brown. Lauren is one of CMT's Next Women of Country and she received her very first CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with "Road Less Traveled." Alaina has shared the stage with superstars, including Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean, as well as headlining her own shows, including her recent U.K. tour with sold-out shows in Manchester, Bristol and Glasgow. She heads out in January on her own headlining "That Girl Was Me Tour."

Emmy® Award-winning entertainer, producer and television's favorite host, Steve Harvey, returns for FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH Steve Harvey: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, a star-studded three-and-a-half-hour primetime celebration, featuring electrifying musical performances and celebrity appearances. Co-hosted by Emmy® Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos, and three-time SUPER BOWL Champion and Fox Sports NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski, FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH Steve Harvey: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, PART ONE airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/CT live MT/PT tape-delayed), and FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH Steve Harvey: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, PART TWO airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed).






