Amy Grant Announces 2020 Tour Dates





Grant's chart success has been consistent throughout her career with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In addition to her six GRAMMY Awards, Grant has earned 26 Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the

Conventional wisdom has it that Grant put Contemporary Christian



Tour Dates

Fri 01/24/2020 Oxford Performing Arts Center Oxford, AL

Thu 02/27/2020 Charleston

Sat 02/29/2020 Saenger Theatre Mobile, AL

Fri 03/06/2020 The Stiefel Theatre For Perf. Arts Salina, KS

Thu 03/12/2020 Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center Bowling Green, KY

Fri 03/13/2020 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN

Sat 03/14/2020 Carolina Theatre Durham, NC

Thu 03/19/2020 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

Fri 03/27/2020 Chandler Center For The Arts Chandler, AZ

Sun 03/29/2020 Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, CA

Fri 04/17/2020 Raue Center For The Arts Crystal Lake, IL

Fri 05/15/2020 Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino & Resort Thackerville, OK

Sat 05/16/2020

Fri 09/18/2020 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA

Sat 09/19/2020 Wagon Wheel Center For The Arts Warsaw, IN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amy Grant is heading out on tour in 2020! Amy Grant's career spans more than 30 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million.Grant's chart success has been consistent throughout her career with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In addition to her six GRAMMY Awards, Grant has earned 26 Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Music City Walk of Fame.Conventional wisdom has it that Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map becoming the first Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards. With that, her legacy as one of the most influential artists of the past four decades is assured. In April of 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her iconic hit " Baby Baby " with a worldwide release of the song featuring pop sensation Tori Kelly. Tennessee Christmas released in late 2016, marking Grant's first all-new holiday album in nearly 20 years.Tour DatesFri 01/24/2020 Oxford Performing Arts Center Oxford, ALThu 02/27/2020 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SCSat 02/29/2020 Saenger Theatre Mobile, ALFri 03/06/2020 The Stiefel Theatre For Perf. Arts Salina, KSThu 03/12/2020 Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center Bowling Green, KYFri 03/13/2020 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TNSat 03/14/2020 Carolina Theatre Durham, NCThu 03/19/2020 Paramount Theatre Denver, COFri 03/27/2020 Chandler Center For The Arts Chandler, AZSun 03/29/2020 Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, CAFri 04/17/2020 Raue Center For The Arts Crystal Lake, ILFri 05/15/2020 Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino & Resort Thackerville, OKSat 05/16/2020 Arena Theatre Houston, TXFri 09/18/2020 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PASat 09/19/2020 Wagon Wheel Center For The Arts Warsaw, IN



