Pop / Rock 31/12/2019

Amazon Music Launches NYE Playlists From Alesso, Marshmello, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, And More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With New Year's Eve on the horizon, Amazon Music is providing the perfect soundtrack for music fans to ring in 2020. Launching on 12/26, Choose Your Own DJ is a brand-new collection of playlists curated by some of the world's most important DJ/producers, across dance, pop, hip-hop, Latin, and more.

Available only to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD customers, the playlist series features some of the biggest names in dance music, with legendary Swedish DJ and producer Alesso providing a festival-ready playlist of progressive house. The Chainsmokers' entry to the series is an irreverent mix of dance and pop. Choose Your Own DJ also features massive new playlists from festival favorites Marshmello and Diplo. Alison Wonderland has put together a collection of her favorite tracks of the decade to close out the 2010s in style. Choose Your Own DJ also features exclusive playlists from superstar DJs and Producers like Fatboy Slim, Diplo, Dimelo Flow, Maya Jane Coles, Mustard, and more.

"These tracks include some of my favorite releases this year, stuff I've been playing out in my sets a ton, a bunch of remixes, and a lot of records by friends and artists I love," said Diplo.

In addition to exclusive playlists, UK house producer Jax Jones and Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies have also included never-before-heard Amazon Originals in their playlists. Jax Jones delivers a brand-new VIP remix of his house collaboration "This Is Real" with UK chart-topper Ella Henderson. And Los Frequencies' playlist boasts a new remix of "Sun Is Shining" from French producer Le Pedre.

To hear a Choose Your Own DJ playlist, Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD customers can simply ask, "Alexa, play [Artist Name's] New Year's Eve playlist" or "Alexa, choose my DJ" for a suggestion of what playlist to listen to. More details, including the lineup of the Choose Your Own DJ playlists below.

The Chainsmokers (US), Marshmello (US), Diplo (US), Alesso (Sweden), Jax Jones (UK), KAYTRANADA (Canada), Fatboy Slim (UK), Mustard (US), Maya Jane Coles (UK), DJ Premier (US), Dimelo Flow (Panama), Alison Wonderland (Australia), Lost Frequencies (Belgium), Charlotte de Witte (Belgium), Eli & Fur (UK), Chase & Status (UK), JetsonMade (US), Alle Farben (Germany), Felix Cartal (Canada), and more.






