News
Tour Dates 31/12/2019

Dan Deacon Announces 2020 Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dan Deacon is heading out on tour in 2020 ahead of his new album, Mystic Familiar. release on January 31.

Dan Deacon is a musician and composer based in Baltimore, Maryland.
He is renowned for his five albums of innovative electronic-pop and his high-energy live shows featuring large-scale crowd participation. Over the past decade, he has toured internationally with artists including Arcade Fire, Miley Cyrus, Future Islands, Lightning Bolt, and The Flaming Lips. Dan has also premiered compositions at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and collaborated with artists and institutions including Kronos Quartet, Sō Percussion, The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the LA Philharmonic, and Justin Peck with the New York City Ballet. His albums Spiderman of the Rings and Bromst were both named Best New Music by Pitchfork, and his collaborative animated video for Adult Swim, "When I was Done Dying," has millions of views. Dan's work as a composer includes scoring eight films-two of which, Rat Film and Time Trial, are available as soundtrack albums. Dan's fifth studio album Mystic Familiar will be released January 31, 2020 by Domino Recording Company, and is available for pre-order now.

Tour Dates
Fri 01/31/2020 The Grand Social Dublin, Ireland
Tue 02/04/2020 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom
Thu 02/06/2020 Scala London, United Kingdom
Mon 02/10/2020 La Maroquinerie Paris, France
Fri 02/28/2020 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Sun 03/01/2020 The Basement East Nashville, TN
Tue 03/03/2020 One Eyed Jacks New Orleans, LA
Thu 03/05/2020 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sat 03/07/2020 Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Tue 03/10/2020 The Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Wed 03/11/2020 Music Box San Diego, CA
Fri 03/13/2020 The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Sat 03/14/2020 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA
Sat 03/21/2020 Venue Nightclub Vancouver, BC
Tue 03/24/2020 Neurolux Boise, ID
Sat 03/28/2020 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Mon 03/30/2020 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS
Fri 04/03/2020 Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sat 04/04/2020 High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Sun 04/19/2020 Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Wed 04/22/2020 Skully's Music Diner Columbus, OH
Sun 04/26/2020 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Thu 04/30/2020 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Fri 05/01/2020 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY






